Kate Middleton's Instagram following skyrockets amid ‘edited’ family photo debacle

The Instagram following of Kate Middleton and Prince William has seen an unprecedented surge over this week. This increase in followers comes amid a controversy involving an ‘edited’ family photo which Kate Middleton shared on Mother's Day. Kate Middleton’s edited photo ignites Instagram explosion.(Reuters)

OnlineCasinos365 study looks into social media statistics of notable royal family members and specimens over time, Kate's current whereabouts are being constantly questioned about. This speculation has also led to the couple’s intense online activity, which fuels the rumours and creates unnecessary buzz.

The Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales saw a significant boost of 110,692 followers, generating a powerful buzz, right after the photo was shared on the 10th of March.

This image is the target of viral discussions as these masses of netizens have noticed that the celebrity image has undergone some enhancements and that besides the wedding ring, the other details have been modified as well. Zara’s discovery has further ignited love-hate relationships among fans following the former Duchess of Cambridge in what is now nicknamed ‘KateGate’.

If we refer to the data from Google Trends, we can see that by this time, search queries for ‘Kate Middleton’ have surged to the highest volume in 5 years, rocketing up by almost 4 times, which is more than a fourfold probity compared with the average time.

The ripple effect hit Royal family too

This hike in followers is the highest one in a week since the coronation ceremony of King Charles last May and the very day the royal couple gained the most followers during their wedding period. Before this their follower count was going down daily, having an average of 1,319 loss for every 14 days during the previous during 14days

In addition to increasing C&C by 35.7%, the Twitter followers of Kensington Palace’s Instagram account (previously X) saw a considerable growth of about 34.7k.

As a result of an announcement made by the publishing house about the book and numerous Instagram video launches teasing fans the Royal Family’s official Instagram account, gained 6,284 followers compared to a daily average decrease in the number of followers of 1,990. On the other hand, Princess Eugenie's daily loss dug to an extent of 119, but after the event, it increased to1,922 followers. Similarly, the daily trend of Kitty Spencer was moving towards -58, but after the event, it started to grow by 1,476 followers.

Over the weekend, the controversy about a photo of herself having passed by, the future princess expressed regret for any discontent caused on Twitterand recognised its digitally altered result.