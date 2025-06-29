Katie Couric brutally mocks Lauren Sánchez’s wedding look, ‘Tacky is back’

Katie Couric, award-winning journalist and New York Times best-selling author did not hold back while she criticizing Lauren Sánchez’s wedding dress. Lauren wore a custom Dolce & Gabbana lace gown for her big day in Venice, Italy, where she tied the knot with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. It had long sleeves, a high neck, and was fully covered in intricate Italian lace. According to Vogue, it was the first time she’s worn an evening dress that didn’t show cleavage. “So elegant, it’s timeless,” Sánchez said. Katie Couric, award-winning journalist and New York Times best-selling author criticized Lauren Sánchez’s wedding dress.(Katie Couric/ Facebook, @fiveamsecrets/ X)

But Couric wasn’t impressed by Lauren's dress. Couric commented under a photo of Sánchez’s Vogue cover, “Welcome to the eighties — when big hair and conspicuous consumption ruled. Apparently tacky is back,” which was shared by Jack Schlossberg, the son of Caroline Kennedy. He captioned it, “Like I said … vogue,” as per New York Post report.

Couric chimed in with her sharp comment about an hour later. Schlossberg responded with a playful jab of his own: “Let’s bring back scrunchies,” referencing the classic ’80s hair accessory.

Netizens comment on Lauren Sánchez’s wedding dress

Apart from Couric's comment, netizens also expressed their opinions on Lauren's post. One user wrote, “Awful dress, that style literally suits no one... you're a very pretty woman, you could have done so much better.” Another user wrote, “So disappointed. All lace head to toe. Arms covered. In the god-awful mermaid style. Yuk.”

Other users offered praise, with one writing, “She owns the moment; they can only watch. Class is not subtle.” A different user added, “I’m pretty disappointed in so many of these comments. I know we all have a bone to pick with her husband (I know that’s an understatement) but for a moment — I don’t understand how people can be so cruel towards a woman who is just so fucking happy to be married and feel beautiful in her dress, on her special day. For one bloody moment, why can’t we just be happy for her and wish her an eternity of joy and send her well wishes? You truly look so beautiful and blessed. I hope you’re having the loveliest time. Congratulations, Mrs. Bezos.”

The wedding

The wedding, held on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore in Venice, was packed with celebrities like Oprah, Tom Brady, Sydney Sweeney, Usher, and the Kardashian-Jenner sisters. But while the guest list was star-studded, the couple’s lavish celebration also drew protesters outside the event.