Keke Wyatt arrest update: R&B singer breaks silence on shocking charges as 3 marriages and 11 children in focus

Singer Keke Wyatt is disputing claims regarding the allegations stemming from her recent detention in Henry County, asserting that judicial documentation reflects solely a single simple assault charge.

Keke Wyatt, undergoing legal scrutiny after her detention, asserts that court records only show a simple assault charge (Keke Wyatt/Instagram)

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Wyatt, known legally as Ketara Wyatt Darring, was processed into custody on September 20, based on records from Henry County's booking system. The initial booking documentation cited aggravated assault, terroristic threats and acts, and third-degree cruelty to children as misdemeanor offenses.

Keke Wyatt breaks silence after arrest

In a statement shared on Wyatt's Instagram profile, her representatives refuted those claims.

"Contrary to information currently being circulated, the Henry County court documentation reflects one charge: simple assault," the statement read.

According to Wyatt's legal representatives, she was not charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, or acts of cruelty to children. They particularly contested reports regarding alleged cruelty to children, describing this as a grave accusation that does not appear in the court documents cited within the statement.

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The booking records and Wyatt's official statement present contradictory information regarding the charges involved in this case.

"We are not offering excuses or asking anyone to prejudge the circumstances surrounding the case," the statement said. "We are simply asking that facts be reported responsibly."

Wyatt's legal representatives stated that she intends to pursue this matter through appropriate legal channels. The statement offered no specifics regarding the events that led to her arrest.

Additionally, her representatives confirmed that Wyatt's performance calendar has not been altered and that she remains committed to honoring all previously scheduled engagements.

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Meanwhile. several people on internet showed interest in knowing about the singer's family. Here's what we know:

Keke Wyatt family: All on 3 marriages and 11 kids

Keke Wyatt is recognized for her accomplishments as a singer, songwriter, and actress, as well as for her role as a devoted mother to a large and dynamic family. She is the parent of 11 children, comprising both biological kids and one adopted daughter.

She got married thrice. At age 18, she entered into marriage with Rahmat Morton, her road manager. In 2010, she wed her second spouse, Michael Ford. Subsequently, in October 2018, she married Zackariah Darring, her childhood sweetheart and former romantic partner.

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