Kellie Melinda Williams: 5 things to know as Florida flight attendant dies after being hit by boat while snorkelling
Kellie Williams, a flight attendant with American Airlines, was killed by a boat while snorkeling in South Florida.
An American Airlines flight attendant tragically lost her life after being hit by a boat while snorkeling in South Florida, with her body later found on a beach.
The body of Kellie Melinda Williams was located in the surf close to Hollywood Beach by two fishermen at approximately 8 p.m. on Wednesday, and it exhibited injuries that were consistent with being struck by a vessel, as reported by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, according to CBS Miami.
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Kellie Melinda Williams: 5 things to know as Florida flight attendant found dead
- On Saturday, officials publicly identified Williams, 31, confirming that she died due to blunt force injuries.
- According to officials, based on the investigation, it seems that the deceased was engaged in snorkeling or diving activities in the vicinity of Dr. Von D. Mizell-Eula Johnson State Park on June 3. Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation investigators are collaborating with detectives from Hollywood on this matter.
- Authorities have not disclosed any information regarding the boat believed to be involved in Williams' death, nor about the individuals who were on board, and no legal actions have been initiated.
- A witness recounted seeing people retrieving Williams' body from the water on Wednesday evening. “Two fishermen were fishing right off the beach, and I saw them from my window pulling something, then I saw them drag something onto the shoreline,” Emilio Benitez stated to NBC6 South Florida. “And it turned out to be a lady’s body.”
- Williams' parents stated that their daughter was a skilled snorkeler, characterizing her as a “great person,” as reported by the outlet.
Kellie Melinda Williams marriage and death announcement
Williams was originally from California and had recently relocated to the Sunshine State and got married within the last year.{{/usCountry}}
Williams was originally from California and had recently relocated to the Sunshine State and got married within the last year.{{/usCountry}}
The Association of Professional Flight Attendants, based in Miami, informed Williams' colleagues of her passing through an Instagram post on Friday. She was employed by American Airlines.{{/usCountry}}
The Association of Professional Flight Attendants, based in Miami, informed Williams' colleagues of her passing through an Instagram post on Friday. She was employed by American Airlines.{{/usCountry}}
“It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our colleague and fellow MIA Flight Attendant, Kellie Williams,” the organization mentioned in an Instagram post. “Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with Kellie’s family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time."{{/usCountry}}
“It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our colleague and fellow MIA Flight Attendant, Kellie Williams,” the organization mentioned in an Instagram post. “Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with Kellie’s family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time."{{/usCountry}}