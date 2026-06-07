Kellie Melinda Williams: 5 things to know as Florida flight attendant dies after being hit by boat while snorkelling

An American Airlines flight attendant tragically lost her life after being hit by a boat while snorkeling in South Florida, with her body later found on a beach.

Kellie Williams, an American Airlines flight attendant who recently moved to Florida, tragically died while snorkeling after being struck by a boat.(Local 10)

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The body of Kellie Melinda Williams was located in the surf close to Hollywood Beach by two fishermen at approximately 8 p.m. on Wednesday, and it exhibited injuries that were consistent with being struck by a vessel, as reported by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, according to CBS Miami.

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Kellie Melinda Williams: 5 things to know as Florida flight attendant found dead

On Saturday, officials publicly identified Williams, 31, confirming that she died due to blunt force injuries. According to officials, based on the investigation, it seems that the deceased was engaged in snorkeling or diving activities in the vicinity of Dr. Von D. Mizell-Eula Johnson State Park on June 3. Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation investigators are collaborating with detectives from Hollywood on this matter. Authorities have not disclosed any information regarding the boat believed to be involved in Williams' death, nor about the individuals who were on board, and no legal actions have been initiated. A witness recounted seeing people retrieving Williams' body from the water on Wednesday evening. “Two fishermen were fishing right off the beach, and I saw them from my window pulling something, then I saw them drag something onto the shoreline,” Emilio Benitez stated to NBC6 South Florida. “And it turned out to be a lady’s body.” Williams' parents stated that their daughter was a skilled snorkeler, characterizing her as a “great person,” as reported by the outlet.

Kellie Melinda Williams marriage and death announcement

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{{^usCountry}} Williams was originally from California and had recently relocated to the Sunshine State and got married within the last year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Williams was originally from California and had recently relocated to the Sunshine State and got married within the last year. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Association of Professional Flight Attendants, based in Miami, informed Williams' colleagues of her passing through an Instagram post on Friday. She was employed by American Airlines. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Association of Professional Flight Attendants, based in Miami, informed Williams' colleagues of her passing through an Instagram post on Friday. She was employed by American Airlines. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our colleague and fellow MIA Flight Attendant, Kellie Williams,” the organization mentioned in an Instagram post. “Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with Kellie’s family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our colleague and fellow MIA Flight Attendant, Kellie Williams,” the organization mentioned in an Instagram post. “Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with Kellie’s family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time." {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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