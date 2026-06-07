...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Kellie Melinda Williams: 5 things to know as Florida flight attendant dies after being hit by boat while snorkelling

Kellie Williams, a flight attendant with American Airlines, was killed by a boat while snorkeling in South Florida.

Published on: Jun 07, 2026 05:14 pm IST
By Shweta Kukreti
Advertisement

An American Airlines flight attendant tragically lost her life after being hit by a boat while snorkeling in South Florida, with her body later found on a beach.

Kellie Williams, an American Airlines flight attendant who recently moved to Florida, tragically died while snorkeling after being struck by a boat.(Local 10)

The body of Kellie Melinda Williams was located in the surf close to Hollywood Beach by two fishermen at approximately 8 p.m. on Wednesday, and it exhibited injuries that were consistent with being struck by a vessel, as reported by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, according to CBS Miami.

Also Read: Joe Biden cancer update: Jill Biden says ‘it’s hard to be a caretaker’ as ex-President has ‘slowed down’

Kellie Melinda Williams: 5 things to know as Florida flight attendant found dead

  1. On Saturday, officials publicly identified Williams, 31, confirming that she died due to blunt force injuries.
  2. According to officials, based on the investigation, it seems that the deceased was engaged in snorkeling or diving activities in the vicinity of Dr. Von D. Mizell-Eula Johnson State Park on June 3. Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation investigators are collaborating with detectives from Hollywood on this matter.
  3. Authorities have not disclosed any information regarding the boat believed to be involved in Williams' death, nor about the individuals who were on board, and no legal actions have been initiated.
  4. A witness recounted seeing people retrieving Williams' body from the water on Wednesday evening. “Two fishermen were fishing right off the beach, and I saw them from my window pulling something, then I saw them drag something onto the shoreline,” Emilio Benitez stated to NBC6 South Florida. “And it turned out to be a lady’s body.”
  5. Williams' parents stated that their daughter was a skilled snorkeler, characterizing her as a “great person,” as reported by the outlet.

Kellie Melinda Williams marriage and death announcement

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shweta Kukreti

Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.

south florida flight attendant us news florida
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home / World News / US News / Kellie Melinda Williams: 5 things to know as Florida flight attendant dies after being hit by boat while snorkelling
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.