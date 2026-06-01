Serena Williams stuns tennis world with comeback announcement nearly four years after retirement

Serena Williams is set to make her highly anticipated competitive comeback to tennis at the age of 44. She will be in action at Queen's Club in London this month as a wildcard entry into the doubles draw, the club confirmed in a statement. Serena Williams will be making her competitive comeback this year. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

She last played on the WTA Tour in September 2022 and retired from professional tennis after a third-round defeat at the US Open.

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‘Next chapter’ "Queen's Club feels like the perfect place to begin this next chapter. Grass has given me some of the most meaningful moments of my career, and I'm excited to be back competing on one of the sport's most iconic stages," she said.

Meanwhile, Valeria Camillo, WTA chairperson, welcomed her return. In a statement, she said, "Serena is one of the greatest athletes of all-time, with a legacy that extends far beyond the court... I cannot wait to see her face a new generation of top players."

"We are thrilled to welcome her back to the WTA Tour at this hugely exciting moment for women's tennis."

Re-entered anti-doping pool last year Serena re-entered the anti-doping pool last year, which triggered rumours of a comeback. She also dodged those questions during an interview. She was ranked the world No. 1 in women's singles by the WTA for 319 weeks (third-most of all time) and finished as the year-end No. 1 five times. Her glittering career consists of 73 WTA Tour-level singles titles, including 23 Grand Slams (singles titles).

She is also the only player to manage a career Grand Slam in both singles and doubles. Serena also won 23 WTA Tour-level doubles titles, including 14 women's doubles Grand Slams, all with her sister Venus.

Novak Djokovic's earlier hint Earlier at Indian Wells, Novak Djokovic also hinted at her comeback. "I think she's coming back. I don't know. I haven't spoken to her, but ​I guess the sentiment is that she's coming back," he said.

"I pick that one (Wimbledon) as well as her comeback, but yeah, I don't know. I think she might maybe play a doubles tournament or two with Venus. That would ​be nice to see, just from my point of view and for tennis ​fans.

"She's one of the greatest athletes. It would be great to have her back," he added.