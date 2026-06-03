Who is winning California governor primary? Steve Hilton, Xavier Becerra emerge ahead as race stays too close to call

California’s gubernatorial primary remained too close to call Tuesday night, with Republican Steve Hilton and Democrats Xavier Becerra and Tom Steyer emerging as the leading contenders in a fragmented race. Becerra (L) gained momentum in the closing weeks of the campaign after initially struggling in public polls. Meanwhile, Hilton (R) campaigned aggressively against what he described as California’s “one-party rule.” (Reuters, Getty Images via AFP)

According to The Guardian, millions of ballots still need to be counted across the state, meaning final results may not be known for several days. California’s heavy reliance on mail-in voting and lengthy ballot verification process frequently delays definitive outcomes in tightly contested elections.

The race to replace term-limited Governor Gavin Newsom attracted an unusually large field of 61 candidates. Under California’s “jungle primary” system, all candidates appear on a single ballot regardless of party affiliation, with only the top two vote-getters advancing to the general election.

Early concessions as top contenders pull ahead Early returns were strong enough for San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan and former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa to concede shortly after polls closed.

Steyer, the billionaire investor and climate activist who poured nearly $200 million of his own money into the race, told supporters in San Francisco that patience would be necessary before any conclusions could be drawn.

“It might take some time to figure out where this is going. We’re going to wait until every ballot is counted. We’re going to give democracy time to work,” Steyer said, according to The Guardian.

Also Read: California election results: Who won the governor, Los Angeles mayor, secretary of state and attorney general primaries?

Becerra, who previously served as California attorney general and US Health and Human Services secretary, gained momentum in the closing weeks of the campaign after initially struggling in public polls.

Steve Hilton pushes anti-establishment message Hilton, a former Fox News commentator and adviser to former British Prime Minister David Cameron, campaigned aggressively against what he described as California’s “one-party rule.”

Backed by President Donald Trump, Hilton argued that voters were increasingly frustrated with issues including housing affordability, homelessness and public safety.

The race took another dramatic turn in April when Congressman Eric Swalwell suspended his campaign after multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct and assault, allegations he has denied.

Also Read: Who is Steve Hilton's wife Rachel Whetstone? All about their family and children

According to The Guardian, Swalwell’s abrupt exit reshaped the Democratic field and opened the door for Becerra’s late surge.

Los Angeles mayoral race also draws attention In Los Angeles, incumbent Mayor Karen Bass advanced to the general election despite criticism surrounding her handling of the deadly 2025 wildfires.

Reality television personality Spencer Pratt was leading progressive city council member Nithya Raman for the second spot on November’s ballot, turning the mayoral contest into another unexpectedly competitive race.