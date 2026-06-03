Who is Steve Hilton's wife Rachel Whetstone? All about their family and children

Republican Steve Hilton holds a narrow early lead over Democrat Xavier Becerra in California's gubernatorial primary. With roughly 4.6 million ballots still outstanding, Hilton has 26.7% of the vote to Becerra's 25.9%, while billionaire activist Tom Steyer trails in third place with 19.7%, according to NBC News. California Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton speaks to the press before polls close on the day of his campaign watch party for the California primary election, in Huntington Beach, California. (REUTERS)

Who is Steve Hilton's wife, Rachel Whetstone? Steve Hilton is married to Rachel Whetstone. The couple married in 2008 and have two children. They live in Atherton, California.

Whetstone is one of the most prominent communications executives in the technology industry. Over her career, she has held several high-profile leadership roles, including:

1. Head of communications and public policy at Google

2. Senior vice president of policy and communications at Uber

3. Chief communications officer at Netflix

Before moving into the corporate world, Whetstone worked in British politics and served as an aide to Michael Howard. Hilton and Whetstone met while working within the UK's Conservative Party. Through the same political circles, Whetstone also became acquainted with David Cameron, who later served as Britain's prime minister.

Also Read: California election results: Who won the governor, Los Angeles mayor, secretary of state and attorney general primaries?

Who is Steve Hilton? Born on August 25, 1969, Steve Hilton is a British-American conservative political commentator, author, entrepreneur, and Republican candidate in the 2026 California gubernatorial election.

Born in London to Hungarian refugee parents who fled communism in 1956, Hilton grew up in a working-class immigrant family. He studied at New College, Oxford, and began his career in UK politics and advertising. He rose to prominence as Director of Strategy for Prime Minister David Cameron from 2010 to 2012, credited with modernizing the Conservative Party’s image.

Hilton moved to California’s Bay Area in 2012 with his wife, tech executive Rachel Whetstone, and their two sons. He became a US citizen in 2021. In the US, he hosted Fox News’ The Next Revolution (2017–2023) and remains a contributor. He has authored books including More Human.

Republican Steve Hilton said he hopes to end Democrats' long hold on California's governor's office.

“We cannot let this chance for change slip away,” said Hilton.

California has not elected a Republican governor since Arnold Schwarzenegger left office in 2011.

Hilton expressed confidence that he could win the governorship if he advances to the November general election alongside one of his Democratic rivals. He has campaigned on cutting regulations, lowering costs and making California more business-friendly.

“This state needs change, and it can’t be provided by a Democrat,” he told reporters in Southern California about an hour before polls were set to close.