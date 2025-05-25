120-year-old iconic Texas dance hall for sale one year after abrupt shutdown

Visitors to a historic dance hall in the Texas Hill Country were left shocked last summer when the venue suddenly shut down. Almost a year later, the more than 120-year-old landmark is now on the market. Historic dance hall, Kendalia Halle, first built in 1903 that is more 120-year-old landmark is now on the market.(visitwimberley.com)

Kendalia Halle, first built in 1903, has held over a century of memories for people living in Kendalia and visitors from across the region. From concerts, dances, and plays to weddings and local events, the hall has played a big part in the social life of many Texans.

That’s why the announcement on 31 July 2024, stating that all remaining events for the year were cancelled due to “unforeseen circumstances,” left many people stunned.

Since then, no official update about the hall’s future was given. Its website also shut down in the following ten months, leaving locals and fans unsure of what would happen next. Now, the Kendalia Halle Complex—which includes the hall itself, the Elbel Building (built in 1911), and a nearby residence—has been put up for sale by Schwab Ranch Investments for $550,000.

“This moment is not just a real estate transaction—it’s a crossroads for the future of our shared heritage,” said John Faulk, President of Texas Dance Hall Preservation, to MySA. “The Kendalia community, and indeed all of Texas, deserves a buyer who recognises the hall’s historical and cultural value and is committed to preserving its authentic spirit for generations to come.”

The property has been owned by Lee and Judi Temple since 1995. It is not clear why it was closed or why it’s now for sale. However, Texas Dance Hall Preservation has described the Temples as “outstanding” caretakers and asked people to respect their privacy.

Located about 30 miles from Boerne, 15 miles from Blanco, and 45 miles from San Antonio, the venue still holds deep meaning for many.

“Kendalia Halle is more than four walls and a dance floor—it’s a piece of living history,” Faulk added. “And it’s waiting for someone who understands that preserving it isn’t just about nostalgia—it’s about honouring Texas itself.”