Kennedy Center Honors 2025: When and where to watch, and who is being honored tonight?

Kennedy Center Honors 2025 is set to take place on Sunday, December 8, at the popular Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. President Donald Trump will host the event, and it is the first time a president will be doing so instead of watching in the audience. During his first term, Trump skipped the honors.

When and where to watch the event

Kennedy Center Honors 2025 will not be streamed live. Viewers will have to wait a few weeks to watch it in full.

The ceremony will be aired by CBS on Tuesday, December 23, at 8 pm ET. It will also be available on the CBS channel and on the Paramount+ platform.

Who are this year’s honorees?

This year has various honorees, including a close ally of the president, a disco songstress, a Broadway star and a famed rock band. They include:

Actor Sylvester Stallone

Rock band KISS

Singer Gloria Gaynor

Country singer George Strait

Stage and screen actor Michael Crawford

Back in August, President Trump announced that he had agreed to host the show. At a recent State Department dinner for the honorees, the US President said he was doing so "at the request of a certain television network,” and even predicted that the broadcast would have its best ratings ever.

"It’s going to be something that I believe, and I’m going to make a prediction: This will be the highest-rated show that they’ve ever done and they’ve gotten some pretty good ratings, but there’s nothing like what’s going to happen" on Sunday night, Trump said, according to USA Today.

The event has previously been hosted by journalist Walter Cronkite and comedian Stephen Colbert, among others. Meanwhile, previous honorees include composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, actors Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks, and musicians Bob Dylan and Joni Mitchell, among others.