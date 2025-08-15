The View's Ana Navarro urges Gloria Gaynor to reject Kennedy Center honor from Trump: ‘Don't do it’

Ana Navarro has urged Gloria Gaynor to reject the Kennedy Center honor from Donald Trump. The View co-host pleaded with the R&B icon not to accept the award from “the hands of a man who has attacked the rights and history of women” in an Instagram post on Thursday. In addition to the 81-year-old, George Strait, KISS, Sylvester Stallone, and Michael Crawford will be awarded at the 48th annual Kennedy Center Honors in December, the president announced on Wednesday. The View co-host Ana Navarro urges Gloria Gaynor to turn down Kennedy Center honor because of Donald Trump(AP)

Sharing a portrait of Gaynor, Navarro wrote, “A few years ago, I got to briefly meet @gloriagaynor at a concert in Miami. She gifted me a keychain that belted out “I Will Survive”, when you pressed it. Let’s just say, during first Trump term, I pressed it til it ran out of batteries.”

The 53-year-old commentator went on to express her disdain over the president, calling him a “stain on the prestige and significance” of the Kennedy Center Honors.

“Look, the woman is a goddess and deserves all the flowers that come her way. But I wish she wouldn’t accept an award from the hands of a man who has attacked the rights and history of women, people of color and LGBTQ,” she wrote.

“The gay community in particular, helped turn her signature song into an anthem,” Navarro added. She concluded her post with, “Don’t do it, Gloria!” However, a representative for Gaynor told Fox News that the Let Me Know hitmaker is “beyond blessed and honored to be receiving this award.”

Earlier this year, Trump announced his major overhaul plans for the performing arts center in Washington, DC. In a February Truth Social post, he vowed to make the Kennedy Center “great again.” He has since fired several board members before appointing himself board chairman.