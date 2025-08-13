Trump names ‘Rocky’ star Stallone, George Strait, KISS, Gloria Gaynor among Kennedy Center honorees

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday named "Rocky" star Sylvester Stallone and country music great George Strait among the recipients of the Kennedy Center Honors, as he pursues a controversial overhaul of the storied arts institution. Trump announced he himself would host the Honors gala, which usually takes place in early December and is later broadcast on CBS.

Disco diva Gloria Gaynor, rock band KISS and British theater star Michael Crawford, known for his indelible turn in the lead role of Broadway staple "Phantom of the Opera," will also receive the Honors, one of the nation's highest arts awards.

"I did not insist, but I think it will be quite successful," he told reporters at the stately white marble complex overlooking the Potomac River.

He also joked that he wanted an honor himself but was "never able to get one."

Stallone, who at 79 is the same age as Trump, is a three-time Oscar nominee: for best actor and screenplay for the 1976 classic boxing flick "Rocky," and for best supporting actor, again in the Rocky Balboa role, in the 2015 follow-up "Creed."

He is also a major Trump supporter and one of the president's "Hollywood ambassadors" along with Jon Voight and Mel Gibson.

Strait, 73, is one of the best-selling musicians of all time, known for huge hits like "All My Exes Live in Texas" and "Amarillo by Morning." Gaynor, 81, is the singer behind the monster disco anthem "I Will Survive."

KISS, formed in the 1970s in Trump's hometown New York City, gained fame with its shock rock performances and outlandish black and white face paint.

Crawford, 83, made his mark on British television in the 1970s before achieving international success by originating the title role in Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical "Phantom of the Opera," thrilling audiences with his powerful tenor voice.

- 'Not going to be woke' -

The Kennedy Center, one of the nation's top performing arts venues, is a living monument to the late John F. Kennedy. Opened in 1971, it has long enjoyed bipartisan support.

But in February, shortly after returning to the Oval Office, Trump ousted the center's leadership and installed himself as board chairman, vowing to purge any programming he deems objectionable.

"A few short months ago, I became chairman of the Kennedy Center," Trump said Wednesday.

"We ended the woke...political programming."

In his first term, from 2017 to 2021, the Republican president skipped the Kennedy Center Honors gala, the biggest fundraiser of the year, because some of the artists receiving awards criticized him or said they would not attend in his presence.

The Kennedy Center is home to the National Symphony Orchestra and also offers theater, opera, comedy and other productions.

Many artists associated with the center, including opera singer Renee Fleming and musician Ben Folds, have cut ties with the institution. Others including comedian Issa Rae canceled performances.

The producers of smash hit historical musical "Hamilton" opted to cancel a scheduled 2026 run timed to coincide with the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, citing the end of "neutrality" at the center.