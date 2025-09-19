Stephen Colbert reacts to Jimmy Kimmel’s show being cancelled ‘indefinitely’

Stephen Colbert has reacted to Jimmy Kimmel’s show being cancelled ‘indefinitely’ at the taping of his The Late Show. Reportedly, he stood by his fellow late-night host and labelled ABC’s decision as “blatant censorship.” Stephen Colbert said he stands with Jimmy Kimmel. (AFP)

“Tonight we are all Jimmy Kimmel,” Colbert said during a shoot on September 18,” reported the New York Post. The 61-year-old added, “Yesterday after threats from Trump’s FCC chair, ABC yanked Kimmel off the air indefinitely. That is blatant censorship.”

“With an autocrat, you cannot give an inch,” the host continued, adding, “People across the country are shocked about this blatant assault on free speech.”

He also shared a message for Kimmel, adding that he stands behind him. “To Jimmy, let me just say I stand with you and your staff 100%” He then held up his Emmy which he recently won and joked, “and also you couldn’t let me enjoy this for one week?”

He then addressed the controversial remark, which sparked online outrage, leading to Kimmel being cancelled.

What was Jimmy Kimmel’s infamous statement?

“We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang trying to characterize this kid who killed Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them,” Kimmel said.

Talking about it, Colbert said, “That’s just Jimmy Kimmel. Given the FCC’s response, I was expecting something more provocative. That’s like hearing Playboy has a racy centerfold or finding out that it’s just Jimmy Kimmel,” he added, reported the outlet.

Joining Colbert, CNN anchor Jake Tapper, who was a guest on the host’s show, said, “If we do not have the ability to criticize, mock, investigate our leaders then we are no longer the United States of America.”