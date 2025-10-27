Kenneth Leland Morgan update: Who is Paul Miller? Man claims to help Georgia Nazi dresser get bail as new video emerges

Kenneth Leland Morgan, the man who caused immense outrage by dressing like a Nazi in Athens, Georgia, could be set to make bail, as per white supremacist Paul Miller. Morgan was arrested after he got into an altercation with some women, outside an Athens bar, over his costume, days ahead of Halloween. Kenneth Leland Morgan was seen dressing up as a Nazi. (X/@talk2trav)

The initial video which was shared widely showed a woman try to shove Morgan out of the bar, while he kept grinning throughout. Then, he got into a confrontation with other women, but kept grinning. It is only when a woman appeared to try and remove the red armband with the swastika he was wearing that Morgan reacted violently, hitting her across the face. For his actions, Morgan faced charges of aggravated assault and simple battery and there was a $1500 bond in place.

Now, Miller announced on X that Morgan's bail has been paid. “Update Kenneth Morgan bail has been paid,” he wrote on X, adding, “…myself and all the people who donated made this possible. We just need a co signer to go to the jail with the bail bondsman to sign paperwork. Kenneth will be free. I wanna thank gaschamber for helping.”

He also replied to a person who'd posted a video of far-right commentator Nick Fuentes calling Morgan's Nazi outfit ‘dumb’. “Just helped getting Kenneth bail paid working on getting someone to co sign and he will be free,” Miller wrote.

Who is Paul Miller?

Miller, better known as GypsyCrusader, is an American white supremacist online personality and has also tried his hand at journalism, besides being a Muay Thai fighter and trainer.

Miller, 37, is reportedly of mixed Mexican and Romani ancestry. He has been described as an antisemitic and is known to espouse white supremacy and neo-Nazism. He's been tied to numerous alt-right and far-right organizations, like Proud Boys.

In 2021, he pled guilty to charges related to unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition. This led to him being imprisoned for 41 months. This would be followed by three years’ supervised release, the judge had ruled. He got the sentence for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon in 2018, possessing ammunition as a convicted felon in 2021, and possessing an unregistered short-barreled rifle in 2021, as per the US Attorney's Office of South Florida.

Miller had lied about never being convicted of a felony when applying to Florida authorities for a concealed weapons license. He had also tried to build his own rifle in part of his preparation for a coming civil war. Miller has spoken about a race-based Civil War in the US in the past.

He had earlier written on X, “I am actively working to try to get Kenneth Morgan the man in the SS uniform out of jail,” and referred to the GiveSendGo opened for Morgan.

New video of Morgan's altercation emerges

Amid claims of Morgan making bail, a new video showing a different angle to the altercation in Athens has emerged. While the initial video had shown Morgan hit the woman across her face, the new video appeared to show him remain aggressive towards the person while she had gone to ground. Other people are seen intervening and sending him away.

The woman in the video, identified as Grace Lang, spoke to The Red & Black, Georgia university's student paper. Recounting the attack, she'd said “He is grinning ear to ear the entire time, including while assaulting me. He continued to try and pull and hit me but was pulled off by my friends. I was immediately disoriented and don’t remember him continuing to assault me.”