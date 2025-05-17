Menu Explore
Kentucky storm damage: US 27 in Somerset hit hard by tornado, Baxter’s Coffee and Lutheran Church damaged| Videos

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
May 17, 2025 10:34 AM IST

Powerful tornado struck Kentucky's Pulaski and Laurel counties, causing huge destruction, especially in Somerset along US 27.

A powerful tornado tore through parts of Kentucky's Pulaski and Laurel counties late Friday night, leaving a trail of destruction.

(Image for representation) The Somerset Fire Department responded to destruction reports at Stoplight 22 and Parker’s Mill Road as the tornado touched down. Tara Olson/via REUTERS(Tara Olson via REUTERS)
(Image for representation) The Somerset Fire Department responded to destruction reports at Stoplight 22 and Parker’s Mill Road as the tornado touched down. Tara Olson/via REUTERS(Tara Olson via REUTERS)

In Somerset, US Route 27 saw the most damage, with the well-known Baxter’s Coffee shop and a nearby Lutheran church sustaining visible damage. Around 11 p.m., the Somerset Fire Department responded to reports of destruction at Stoplight 22 and the Parker’s Mill Road area, just as the tornado began touching down in Pulaski County.

Meteorologists monitoring the storm confirmed that a tornado had formed and was racing northeast toward London, Kentucky, at speeds of up to 45 miles per hour. By 11:30 p.m., the storm’s path was clearly heading into Laurel County.

Forecasters warned residents in mobile homes to evacuate immediately and find secure shelter.

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}

