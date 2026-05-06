Who was Kevin Trainor? Massachusetts State Police trooper killed in wrong-way Lynnfield crash, ‘He was a hero’

The identity of a Massachusetts State Police trooper who lost his life due to a wrong-way driver in Lynnfield on Wednesday morning has been disclosed.

Trooper Kevin Trainor, 30, tragically lost his life in Lynnfield after being hit by a wrong-way driver.(MSP)

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Trooper Kevin Trainor, aged 30, was identified by Colonel Geoffrey Noble during a press briefing held at the State Police Danvers Barracks on Wednesday morning.

"Today the Massachusetts State Police mourns the line of duty death of Trooper Kevin Trainor, who was senselessly killed this morning by a wrong-way driver," Noble sated outside the state police barracks in Danvers.

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Kevin Trainor: All we know about his family and Lynnfield crash

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{{^usCountry}} According to Noble, Trainor was starting his journey home at the end of his shift at approximately 2 a.m. when 911 received a report of a wrong-way driver heading south in the northbound lanes of Route 1 in Lynnfield. At about 2:04 a.m., that vehicle, identified as a Jeep, struck Trainor's cruiser in a head-on collision. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Noble, Trainor was starting his journey home at the end of his shift at approximately 2 a.m. when 911 received a report of a wrong-way driver heading south in the northbound lanes of Route 1 in Lynnfield. At about 2:04 a.m., that vehicle, identified as a Jeep, struck Trainor's cruiser in a head-on collision. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "In the blink of an eye, those reckless actions stole Kevin from Barbara his mother, Jessica his fiancé, and his siblings Melissa, Matthew, David and Steven. Those reckless actions stole him from his family as well as his brothers and sisters with the Massachusetts State Police," Noble stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "In the blink of an eye, those reckless actions stole Kevin from Barbara his mother, Jessica his fiancé, and his siblings Melissa, Matthew, David and Steven. Those reckless actions stole him from his family as well as his brothers and sisters with the Massachusetts State Police," Noble stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “We know that there are difficult days that lie ahead for Kevin's family and for the Massachusetts State Police and all of his colleagues past and current. Today and always we will stand alongside them to support them in honor of Kevin's memory. Nothing will ever repair the pain that we feel today, but we make a solemn promise: we will never forget his service as a decorated Massachusetts State Trooper.” Driver dead {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We know that there are difficult days that lie ahead for Kevin's family and for the Massachusetts State Police and all of his colleagues past and current. Today and always we will stand alongside them to support them in honor of Kevin's memory. Nothing will ever repair the pain that we feel today, but we make a solemn promise: we will never forget his service as a decorated Massachusetts State Trooper.” Driver dead {{/usCountry}}

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The driver of the vehicle traveling in the wrong direction was also declared deceased at the location of the incident.

Who was Kevin Trainor?

Trainor had served as a trooper for the last three years, Noble said. Prior to this role, he worked as a corrections officer in Essex County. Throughout his three years with the State Police, he held the position of a field training officer, commonly referred to as a "trooper coach," and was a member of the Troop A Community Action Team.

‘Kevin Trainor was a hero,' Gov. Healey says

Governor Maura Healey addressed the press conference following Noble, conveying her heartfelt condolences to the Trainor family.

“We lost a hero today,” Healey stated. “Kevin Trainor was a hero, and he was doing heroic work in the early hours this morning when this terrible tragedy befell us. My heart goes out to his family, to his loved ones, to his friends.”

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The Governor informed that she met with Trainor's family members this morning, stating that they are clearly devastated and heartbroken.

“Kevin came from a family that was committed to public service. His siblings, who I met, an EMT, a firefighter, a physicians assistant, among others, and Kevin was about public service, and as the colonel noted, that's what his career, all too brief career, has been about.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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