    Union Station shooting: Teen shot near North Capitol Street and Massachusetts Ave in DC; first details

    A shooting was reported near Union Station in Washington DC on Friday in which a teenager was reportedly hit. 

    Published on: Feb 07, 2026 3:18 AM IST
    By Shuvrajit Das Biswas
    A shooting was reported near Union Station in Washington DC on Friday in which a teenager was shot. On February 6, 2026, at around 4:15 pm, First District officers responded to a report of sounds of gunshots near the intersection of North Capitol Street and Massachusetts Avenue, as per a Fox5DC reporter.

    Scenes from outside Union Station after reports of a shooting. (X/@lensmith22)
    Scenes from outside Union Station after reports of a shooting. (X/@lensmith22)

    Officers found a juvenile male on arrival who was conscious and breathing, but had suffered a gunshot wound. The incident took place in the unit block of Massachusetts Avenue NE.

    The victim was moved to a nearby hospital for treatment. “There is no lookout at this time,” the reporter added, sharing a video from the scene.

    (This is a developing story)

    • Shuvrajit Das Biswas
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shuvrajit Das Biswas

      Shuvrajit has covered entertainment, US, and India news in his time as a digital journalist, working on trending and long-form immersive content. When off work, he's usually doom scrolling, binge-watching something, or debating online.Read More

