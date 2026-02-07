Union Station shooting: Teen shot near North Capitol Street and Massachusetts Ave in DC; first details

A shooting was reported near Union Station in Washington DC on Friday in which a teenager was shot. On February 6, 2026, at around 4:15 pm, First District officers responded to a report of sounds of gunshots near the intersection of North Capitol Street and Massachusetts Avenue, as per a Fox5DC reporter. Scenes from outside Union Station after reports of a shooting. (X/@lensmith22)

Officers found a juvenile male on arrival who was conscious and breathing, but had suffered a gunshot wound. The incident took place in the unit block of Massachusetts Avenue NE.

The victim was moved to a nearby hospital for treatment. “There is no lookout at this time,” the reporter added, sharing a video from the scene.