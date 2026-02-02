Who is Kevin Andrews? Suspect identified in shooting of Gwinnett County police officers Pradeep Tamang and David Reed

Authorities have identified Kevin Andrews, 35, as the suspect in a shooting that left one Gwinnett County police officer dead and another seriously injured, according to WRDW/WAGT. Authorities said charges against Andrews are pending, and he is expected to face multiple charges related to the shooting. (Unsplash)

Police said Officer Pradeep Tamang, 25, and Cpl. David Reed were dispatched to a hotel on E. Park Place Boulevard in Stone Mountain at around 7:30 a.m. local time following a report of suspected fraud. Investigators believe the hotel room involved had been rented fraudulently.

According to Gwinnett County Police Chief JD McClure, the officers were invited into the hotel room and were speaking with Andrews when the situation escalated. During the encounter, Andrews allegedly produced a handgun and opened fire. “In an unprovoked attack, the suspect fired at our Gwinnett County police officers,” McClure said, as quoted by WRDW/WAGT.

Both officers were struck by gunfire and returned fire. Andrews was also shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said. All three were transported to a hospital.

Officer Tamang later died from his injuries, while Cpl. Reed remains hospitalized with serious injuries, authorities confirmed.

Who is Kevin Andrews? Police identified the suspect as Kevin Andrews, 35, who was inside the hotel room when officers arrived. Authorities said charges against Andrews are pending, and he is expected to face multiple charges related to the shooting.

Gwinnett County police noted that Andrews has a lengthy criminal history, though specific prior charges have not yet been publicly detailed.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has taken over the case, which is standard in officer-involved shootings.

Official response Chief McClure said the department remains focused on protecting the community despite the loss. “We will not be deterred. We will continue to provide for the safety of this community,” he said.

Gwinnett County Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson called for compassion and unity as the community mourns and supports the injured officer’s recovery.

The investigation remains ongoing.