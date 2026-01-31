Cedar Creek Marina shooting: Active shooter reported, Mt Juliet police order shelter-in-place; first details

“Residents at Cedar Creek Marina should shelter in place and secure themselves. There is a shooter on the docks,” police said.

An active shooter was reported at Cedar Creek Marina near Nashville in Tennessee on Friday. Mt Juliet police issued a shelter-in-place.

No injuries, suspect information, or timeline have been provided. Authorities have not released additional details as of the alert.

While authorities have not released any more details, eyewitness accounts indicate a massive police presence was at the scene. Shots have already been fired, people claimed on social media. However, there was no update on the shooter.

A follow-up alert from Mt Juliet police reportedly said “This evening, officers responded to an altercation involving an adult male threatening another individual on the docks. During the search for the suspect, officers heard gunshots and located an adult male with a gunshot injury. The suspect is believed to be barricaded on a boat. Tactical teams are on scene working to make contact.”

Reactions to Cedar Creek Marina shooting Several people reacted to the shelter-in-place alert for Cedar Creek Marina. “Dayummmm!!,” a person exclaimed, sharing the alert. A newspaper The Lebanon Democrat reported that the cops responded to the shooting around 10 pm.

Yet another person added, “This weather is bringing the crazies out. Prayers that no one was hurt.” Lauren Breeze District 18 Commissioner wrote on Facebook, “Please share and stay safe!”.

The person commenting on police presence wrote “They got the whole mjpd at the marina by cedar creek. Apparently shots were fired….The shooter is still on the loose…y’all be safe.”

News of the shooting also sparked worry among many. “From the boats or from the land?,” a person asked given that not much information about the incident has been shared yet. News of the shooting also led many to comment about the safety in the area. “This is the second shooting there since 2024. Nice area too,” a person said.