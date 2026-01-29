Did Kevin Gates shoot himself in the head in 2020? Here's what he really said: ‘I was…’
Kevin Gates shocked viewers in a Shannon Sharpe interview, detailing childhood abuse, mental health struggles, and suicidal thoughts around 2020.
Baton Rouge rapper, Kevin Gates, caused quite a row on Wednesday by opening up on some of this life's traumatic experiences in a freewheeling interview with Shannon Sharpe on the ‘Club Shay Shay’ podcast.
From being sexually abused as a child to his mental health struggles, the 39-year-old laid bare his life for Shannon Sharpe and viewers, leaving many shocked.
One such experience that the rapper recounted was being suicidal around 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and he was in a bad mental state. He told Sharpe that he even considered shooting himself in the head over the struggles. Gates revealed that he had completely lost his will to live in that phase.
“I ain’t wanna live,” he said. “I done shot myself in the head before. I got a bullet in my head, homie. I ain’t wanna live. I was fucked up. I can show you the video, I showed it to my wife. I’m holding my baby, she’ll tell you, what I was doing when I was holding my child? Tears coming out of my face. I know I’m about to go push my shit out.”
“Ain’t nobody gon’ miss me anyway, that’s how I felt. And that wasn’t that long ago. That was what, 2020? Yeah, 2020," he continued. "I’m holding my child, I’m like, ‘Man, this gon’ be the last time they see me.’ ‘Cause I don’t feel like it’s real where you [say], ‘I’m ’bout to go kill myself.’
"Nah, you supposed to just go do it. That’s how I feel," he said. "Y’all gon’ find me stressed out somewhere. Stanking. I don’t do all that, that’s horseplaying, talking ’bout, ‘I’m ’bout to go kill myself.’ You want attention.”
Here's the video of the segment where he talks about shooting himself:
Kevin Gates Details Chindhood Sexual Assault
What especially moved fans over the Kevin Gates episode on Club Shay Shay was when he spoke again about his childhood sexual abuse and addressed his abuser. He revealed that the person who abused him as a child has passed away. "He's outta here," Gates said.
Gates first opened up about his experience of being abused in a 2021 interview on 'Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson.' He told Sharpe that he was threatened by the person when he revealed his experience of abuse. Gates then added that the person had passed away, noting, "He'll never do that to anybody again."
If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, help is available—call or text 988 in the U.S. to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, available 24/7.
