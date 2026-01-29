Did Kevin Gates shoot himself in the head in 2020? Here's what he really said: ‘I was…’

Baton Rouge rapper, Kevin Gates, caused quite a row on Wednesday by opening up on some of this life's traumatic experiences in a freewheeling interview with Shannon Sharpe on the ‘Club Shay Shay’ podcast. Shannon Sharpe (L) and Kevin Gates (R). (Kevin Gates on Instagram)

From being sexually abused as a child to his mental health struggles, the 39-year-old laid bare his life for Shannon Sharpe and viewers, leaving many shocked.

One such experience that the rapper recounted was being suicidal around 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and he was in a bad mental state. He told Sharpe that he even considered shooting himself in the head over the struggles. Gates revealed that he had completely lost his will to live in that phase.

“I ain’t wanna live,” he said. “I done shot myself in the head before. I got a bullet in my head, homie. I ain’t wanna live. I was fucked up. I can show you the video, I showed it to my wife. I’m holding my baby, she’ll tell you, what I was doing when I was holding my child? Tears coming out of my face. I know I’m about to go push my shit out.”

“Ain’t nobody gon’ miss me anyway, that’s how I felt. And that wasn’t that long ago. That was what, 2020? Yeah, 2020," he continued. "I’m holding my child, I’m like, ‘Man, this gon’ be the last time they see me.’ ‘Cause I don’t feel like it’s real where you [say], ‘I’m ’bout to go kill myself.’

"Nah, you supposed to just go do it. That’s how I feel," he said. "Y’all gon’ find me stressed out somewhere. Stanking. I don’t do all that, that’s horseplaying, talking ’bout, ‘I’m ’bout to go kill myself.’ You want attention.”

Here's the video of the segment where he talks about shooting himself: