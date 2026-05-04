Fire in Belleville, NJ: Massive blaze on Cortland Street in Essex County; videos surface

Authorities continue to urge the public to avoid the area as emergency operations remain underway.

Update : According to the latest updates from emergency alert sources, the fire in in Belleville, Essex County, New Jersey , has now escalated to a 6th alarm. Ladder truck units were evacuated amid concerns of an imminent structural collapse, as fire conditions continue to deteriorate and spread to nearby buildings. Crews are also reportedly facing water supply issues, further complicating firefighting efforts.

"First responders are currently on scene at a large fire on Cortlandt Street between Holmes and Joralemon, including mutual aid from neighboring communities," Councilman Frank Velez III wrote on Facebook.

He added, “Please avoid the area and allow our first responders to safely manage the situation.”

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Initial report: A massive fire has broken out in Belleville, Essex County, New Jersey. According to initial reports, the blaze is burning on Cortlandt Street between Holmes Street and Joralemon Street. Videos shared by witnesses and local residents show a massive plume of smoke rising in the area. People have been advised to avoid the area as firefighters work to contain the blaze.