Who are Matthew Mitchell and his wife, Thy? Traveler's Table owners dead in chilling River Oaks murder-suicide

Matthew and Thy Mitchell, the owners of popular Houston-based multicuisine restaurant Traveler's Table, have died in a chilling case of apparent murder-suicide on Monday evening. Matthew Mitchell with his wife, Thy Mitchell: the owners of Traveler's Table. (X/@babajide017)

A Traveler's Table spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday that the four killed in Texas were Matthew and Thy Mitchell and their two children. The Houston Police Department has named Matthew Mitchell, 52, as the suspect in the case.

This story is being updated.