Key Glock dead? Fact-checking viral claim about American rapper; ‘ain’t no way'

Key Glock, the American rapper and songwriter, is firmly in the spotlight as claims of him being dead have gone viral on social media. The claims about Key Glock or Markeyvius LaShun Cathey were made on Facebook, but found their way to X as well. To be sure, they came from unverified profiles. Key Glock is an American rapper and songwriter. (Facebook/Key Glock)

“Damn they killed Key glock ik it’s finna go down in Memphis rest up,” one wrote. Another added “Yo. Ain’t no way Key Glock is dead bro.” On X too, one person wrote “Who posted that Key Glock dead.”

However, many doubted the truth behind these claims. “Ain’t enough videos out to make it true yet,” one wrote. Another added “Does Key Glock know he dead?”. Here's all you need to know about the viral claims surrounding Key Glock.

Key Glock dead? Fact-checking viral claims There is no official confirmation about Key Glock being dead yet. No mainstream media has reported on it and no statement has been posted on his social media accounts either.

Also Read | JaYy Wick arrest: Chilling murder allegations against Atlanta rapper explained; ‘as if nothing happened…’

Thus, the claims about Key Glock being dead are not true. Several people were on the same page about this. “He ain’t dead,” one wrote, while another added “He’s alive! I had to triple check.”

Key Glock posted a story on his Instagram and Facebook profiles about 22 hours back, promoting an upcoming song.