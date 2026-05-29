Khajag Basmajian: 5 things on North Hills shooting victim found with kids Ella Basmajian and Alec Basmajian

Khajag Basmajian has been identified as the man killed in the shooting at North Hills, Los Angeles on Wednesday, which left two kids and two adults dead. The case was ruled a murder-suicide by authorities.

Four people were found dead after a shooting in North Hills, Los Angeles. Image for representational purposes.(Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Apart from Basmajian, a woman was found whose identity has not yet been released, pending confirmation from the family. The two kids – Alec Basmajian and Ella Basmajian were two years and six days old respectively.

Also Read | Deon Wiley III: 5 things on Saginaw United student killed after prom amid alleged video of him flashing cash

Los Angeles Police Department's Devonshire Division officers had been called to a home in the 16200 block of Londelius Avenue when they made the grisly discovery. Details on the victims were later released by the Los Angeles County medical examiner's office. Here's all you need to know about Khajag Basmajian.

Khajag Basmajian: 5 things to know

Basmajian was 31 years old and his date of death was declared as May 27, 2026. Records show he died in his residence, which is where cops found the body. Basmajian's ethnicity has been described as Middle Eastern or North African by the LA County medical examiner's office. Police are working to figure out how Basmajian was related to the other three and what led to the shooting. In the initial stages of the investigation, police had said that among the deceased were a man and woman estimated to be 35-40 years old. Cops are currently not looking for any suspects in the case as they've confirmed it to be a murder-suicide, as per reports.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} A report from Hollywood LA News claimed Basmajian was the father of the two kids and a software engineer. However, authorities have not confirmed this. HT.com could not independently verify this information. While the woman was not identified by authorities, reports noted she was in her 30s. Hollywood LA News claimed she was the shooter and the mother of the children, but this information has not been confirmed by any official sources. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A report from Hollywood LA News claimed Basmajian was the father of the two kids and a software engineer. However, authorities have not confirmed this. HT.com could not independently verify this information. While the woman was not identified by authorities, reports noted she was in her 30s. Hollywood LA News claimed she was the shooter and the mother of the children, but this information has not been confirmed by any official sources. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, here's what's known about Alec and Ella Basmajian. Who were Alec and Ella Basmajian? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, here's what's known about Alec and Ella Basmajian. Who were Alec and Ella Basmajian? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The LA County Medical Examiner's Office has noted that Alec was of Middle Eastern or North African ethnicity. The case status is marked as open and the manner of death is not yet listed on the site. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The LA County Medical Examiner's Office has noted that Alec was of Middle Eastern or North African ethnicity. The case status is marked as open and the manner of death is not yet listed on the site. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Ella has also been noted to be of Middle Eastern or North African descent, as per the official records. She's been noted as a female whose manner of death has also not been listed yet. Kristy McCracken is the investigator of record on the case.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON