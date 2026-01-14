Kiefer Sutherland arrested for alleged assault of rideshare driver in LA; a look at actor's past legal troubles

Kiefer Sutherland was arrested after an alleged altercation with a rideshare driver, Fox News Digital reported. Arrest records obtained by the outlet showed that the actor, 59, was arrested on Monday, January 12. He was released later that day on a $50,000 bond. Kiefer Sutherland arrested for alleged assault of rideshare driver in LA (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Sutherland is set to appear at the Los Angeles Superior Court for his first court date related to the incident on Monday, February 2.

What we know about the incident The Los Angeles Police Department told the outlet that around 12:15 am on the day of the incident, officers responded to a call about an assault involving a rideshare driver near Sunset Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue.

"The investigation determined that the suspect, later identified as Kiefer Sutherland, entered a rideshare vehicle, physically assaulted the driver (the victim), and made criminal threats toward the victim," LAPD officials said. "Officers arrested Sutherland at the scene for Criminal Threats."

Authorities said that the driver "did not sustain any injuries requiring medical treatment at the scene.” An investigation is underway.

Kiefer Sutherland’s previous run-ins with the law This is not the first time Sutherland has landed in legal trouble. The actor was charged with third-degree assault in May 2009 after he head-butted designer Jack McCollough after the Met Gala.

The assault charges were dropped after Sutherland and McCollough released a joint statement saying they had settled their differences. "I am sorry about what happened that night and sincerely regret that Mr. McCollough was injured," Sutherland said at the time.

"I appreciate Mr. Sutherland's statement and wish him well," McCollough said in the statement.

The Canadian actor, known for roles such as special agent Jack Bauer on Fox's 24, and as the US president in Designated Survivor, was also sentenced to 48 days in jail in 2007 for driving under the influence and violating probation, according to the BBC.

Sutherland was reportedly also arrested in 2020 after making an illegal U-turn in Hollywood.