King Charles again ditches son Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ahead of big Royal event

While Buckingham Palace has issued no clarification on who will wave from the balcony this year, it has been confirmed that King Charles has again snubbed son Prince Harry and his spouse Meghan Markle ahead of the massive Royal event. Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, cries as she, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Queen Camilla and King Charles attend the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain, September 19, 2022. (REUTERS)

For the second year in a row, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not received an invitation to attend Trooping the Colour, the yearly event hosted by the British Monarchy, according to People. The annual event will take place on June 15, marking the official birthday of the King.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Also Read: Prince Harry ‘agreed to stay away’ from friend's wedding as part of ‘civilised understanding’ with Prince William

When did Harry and Meghan last attend Trooping the Colour?

Harry and Meghan last attended the ceremony in 2018 and 2019. Even after stepping down from royal duties in 2021, the duo made an appearance to the event in 2022, the year when Queen Elizabeth II marked her Platinum Jubilee with pomp and show. However, they Sussexes didn't join other Royal family members for a balcony appearance and instead choose to spend their time with non-working royals. They both haven't been returned to the annual tradition since then.

In 2022, Meghan joined Harry for the funeral of late Queen, but she later skipped King Charles III's coronation, preferring to spend the weekend hiking in Santa Barbara with friends.

Harry and Meghan moved to US with their son Archie in 2020 and have been residing in Montecito, California. Their visits to the United Kingdom have been sporadic, however, Harry flew to his home country to meet his father after the monarch revealed that he had been stricken with cancer. In May, the Duke again returned to the UK for the Invictus Games' tenth anniversary, skipping the most-awaited meeting with his father King Charles and his estranged elder brother Prince William, who is second in line to the throne.

Amid concerns over King Charles and Kate Middleton’s health following their cancer diagnosis, it was uncertain if Trooping the Colour would take place this year. Later, Buckingham Palace confirmed King Charles' presence to the event, skipping his horseback ride. This year, he is set to travel in a horse-drawn carriage with his wife, Queen Camilla.