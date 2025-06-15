Search Search
Sunday, Jun 15, 2025
Kokomo shooting: Multiple shot near Jay and Madison streets, videos show police presence

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Jun 15, 2025 09:00 AM IST

Multiple people were injured in a shooting incident near Jay and Madison streets in Kokomo, Indiana. Witnesses claim it is an active shooter situation.

Multiple people were injured in a shooting incident in Kokomo, Indiana, on Saturday. Kokomo Police Department said the shooting took place near Jay and Madison streets. 

Shooting in Kokomo, Indiana, leaves many injured. (Pixabay/representative)
“Kokomo Police are currently working an active shooting investigation in the area of Jay and Madison Street. We can confirm several people victims were shot. We will have more information when available,” police wrote on Facebook.

Witnesses claimed on social media that it was a active shooter situation. Videos from the scene show massive police presence. 

Sunday, June 15, 2025
