Larger tax returns for Americans in these 3 states; check if you are eligible

US citizens in some states have an additional cause for cheer as a recent court ruling means they could be getting even larger tax returns in 2026. This is on top of the what President Donald Trump and other federal officials have promised by way of average cheques of around $4000. The US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit ruled in February that a Tax Court decision on Sirius Solutions, LLLP v Commissioner was going to be reversed.

National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett, speaking to Fox Business, said “We are going to see the biggest refund cycle ever in the history of America, and people are going to get massive refund checks.” He added that the numbers were ‘striking’.

Which states will benefit from this? People in the states of Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas are likely to benefit from the court ruling. The US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit ruled in February that a Tax Court decision on Sirius Solutions, LLLP v Commissioner was going to be reversed.

Due to this, Americans living in these three states will not owe self-employment tax on their returns this year. This will only be if they are what is also known as a true limited liability partner under the law.

A limited liability partner is an owner operating in a limited liability partnership (LLP) setup. The said individual profits from protection against personal liability from the obligations of a business, debts, and misconduct or negligence. LLP partners manage daily operations at a business while they also protect personal assets from business-related lawsuits or suits that might impact the other partners.

This practice is common in medical, accounting, and law firms. The individual's risk is limited to how much they invest in the company. The LLP also does not pay federal income taxes. Profits are passed to the partners and they report them on individual returns through Schedule K-1s. While these partners would earlier be subject to self-employment tax also, the February court ruling eliminates that for limited liability partners in these three states.