Las Vegas fire: Massive blaze destroys 8 businesses near UNLV, including USPS location

A two-story commercial structure was destroyed and at least eight businesses were damaged when a fire broke out Friday morning close to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) campus, according to officials, Fox5 reported. Las Vegas fire: The smoke seemed to be coming from a location close to the UNLV campus, according to eyewitnesses.(X@KevinJanison)

The building in question was a commercial two-story building. Investigators are currently investigating the cause and origin of the fire, but at least eight establishments were impacted and destroyed, according to senior deputy fire chief Thomas Touchstone.

Las Vegas fire: USPS service impacted

The fire was first reported just after 8 am. Following this, firefighters arrived to discover smoke and a large amount of fire emanating from the roof.

Firefighters then activated a third alarm and concentrated their efforts on the building's north and south wings. Officials from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department helped with traffic and crowd management, as well as building evacuations in the vicinity.

According to fire officials, a post office facility inside the building was damaged, and a federal probe into the incident is ongoing.

Officials from the US Postal Service (USPS) said the fire has forced the company to move its operations until further notice. In order to get their mail, customers are being sent to the Paradise Valley Post Office. “Any mail that was not picked up before the fire was destroyed,” a USPS official said.

Las Vegas fire: No injuries reported

According to Touchstone, fire caused no injuries.

UNLV officials said that Clark County firefighters had put out the fire shortly after 9 am. They emphasized that there was no threat to the UNLV campus and mentioned that Maryland Parkway was closed between University Road and Harmon Avenue.