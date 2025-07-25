‘I never went to that island’: Trump makes big statement amid Epstein allegations, points finger at Bill Clinton

President Donald Trump vehemently urged media outlets to stop investigating his suspected ties to late pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein and instead focus on accusations against one of his predecessors. FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump gestures while boarding Air Force One, as he departs for Scotland, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., July 25, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo(REUTERS)

Trump spoke to reporters while leaving the White House for a trip to Scotland, where he owns three golf estates. When reporters questioned him about the Epstein Files, the US President again rejected the allegations of his involvement in the Epstein Files and blamed Bill Clinton. He even claimed that he never went to Epstein's private island Little St. James. “You ought to be talking about Bill Clinton. Who went to the island 28 times. I never went to the island.”

In response to a reporter's question about whether he wrote a letter to Epstein, Trump stated that he has no idea what they are talking about. “Now, anybody could have written the letter and used my name. That's happened a lot.”

Also Read: JD Vance slams WSJ for ‘hit piece’ on Trump, accuses it of ‘acting like a Democrat SuperPAC’

‘I’ll give you a list’: Trump tells reporters

Todd Blanche, the president's former criminal defense lawyer who is presently the deputy attorney general, has been meeting with Epstein’s convicted sex trafficker associate and girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year jail sentence in Florida for grooming young women and girls for sex trafficker Epstein.

Blanche has interviewed Trump's associate in an attempt to calm Trump's supporters ire over the denial of records from Epstein's case.

The President further stated that he did not have much idea about Maxwell’s talks with Blanche, adding that he trusts him as a “professional lawyer”.

“You know, you should focus on Clinton. You should focus on the president of Harvard, the former president of Harvard. He should focus on some of the hedge fund guys — I’ll give you a list,” Trump said.

He later stated that although he is “allowed” to pardon Maxwell, he hasn't given it any thought. “I’m allowed to do it, but it’s something I haven’t thought about.”

Earlier this month, Trump dismissed that his name was mentioned in the documents. He further claimed that former presidents Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and James Comey, the former head of the FBI, “made up” the Epstein Files.