Las Vegas grocery store shooting today: Two killed inside supermarket as bystanders wrestle armed suspect to the ground

Two people were killed after gunfire broke out inside a grocery store in southeast Las Vegas on Tuesday morning, in an incident that ended with bystanders physically restraining the suspected shooter before police arrived.

Police said there is no ongoing threat to the public.(X/ @BrettClarkson_)

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The incident is being investigated by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. It said officers were called to a business in the 9700 block of South Maryland Parkway, near Silverado Ranch Boulevard, shortly before noon following reports of a shooting inside the store.

Authorities confirmed that two victims were found with gunshot wounds inside the supermarket and were pronounced dead at the scene.

A suspect was taken into custody, and police said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Gunfire erupts inside busy grocery store

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{{^usCountry}} According to witness accounts shared with local media, the shooting unfolded suddenly inside the store during a routine shopping period. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to witness accounts shared with local media, the shooting unfolded suddenly inside the store during a routine shopping period. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} One witness told reporters the scene escalated after shots were heard, with shoppers initially unsure of what was happening before realizing a gunman was inside the store. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One witness told reporters the scene escalated after shots were heard, with shoppers initially unsure of what was happening before realizing a gunman was inside the store. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Another witness said the situation changed within moments as customers reacted to the violence and attempted to intervene once the suspect moved through the store. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another witness said the situation changed within moments as customers reacted to the violence and attempted to intervene once the suspect moved through the store. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Syracuse’s Pioneer Homes active shooting: First details out on suspect as SWAT team deployed Bystanders intervene and restrain suspect {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Syracuse’s Pioneer Homes active shooting: First details out on suspect as SWAT team deployed Bystanders intervene and restrain suspect {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Witnesses reported that several customers stepped in during the chaos and physically confronted the suspect as he tried to leave the scene. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Witnesses reported that several customers stepped in during the chaos and physically confronted the suspect as he tried to leave the scene. {{/usCountry}}

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According to accounts reported by Idaho News, bystanders managed to knock the weapon from the suspect’s hand before wrestling him to the ground and holding him until police arrived.

One witness described how individuals pursued the suspect as he attempted to exit the store, saying shoppers acted quickly to stop him from escaping.

Another witness said the suspect appeared unusually calm while leaving the store after the shooting, adding that he was eventually tackled and restrained outside the immediate area of the incident.

Police later confirmed that the suspect was taken into custody at the scene without further incident.

Also Read: Who is Jose Romero? Texas man gives chilling reason for fatally shooting wife; ‘my backpain…’

Investigation underway

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Detectives have not yet released the identity of the suspect or the victims, and the motive behind the shooting remains under investigation.

The LVMPD homicide unit has taken over the case and is expected to provide additional updates as evidence is reviewed and witnesses are interviewed.

The grocery store has not yet released a public statement, and officials continue to examine surveillance footage and physical evidence from the scene as the investigation develops.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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