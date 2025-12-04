Last Supermoon of 2025: Where and when to watch the 'Cold Moon' tonight

A spectacular sight awaits skywatchers on December 4. People will witness the last Supermoon of the year tonight, and it will be known as the ‘Cold Moon’. According to Marca, the name ‘Cold Moon’ is derived from Native American culture, where the full moon closest to the winter solstice is believed to inaugurate the winter season. Earlier, a supermoon happened on October 7 and it was called 'Harvest Moon.'(AP)

The term Supermoon is used when the Full Moon or the New Moon coincides with lunar perigee – the point in the Moon’s orbit where it is closest to the Earth. In this scenario, if the moon is visible, it appears bigger and brighter.

According to timeanddate.com, Supermoon is not an official term that agencies use. However, it is defined by the man who coined this term – astrologer Richard Nolle in 1979 – as the occurrence of a Full Moon or New Moon when it is at or near its closest point to the Earth.

Nolle set the benchmark at 90 per cent. So when the Full or New Moon occurs at a point which is within 90 per cent of its closest point to Earth, it is a Supermoon. Obviously, only the Full Supermoon is visible, so this makes tonight’s Supermoon special.

When and where to watch the Supermoon tonight?

The Supermoon will be visible in North America from Moonrise on December 4. It will reach its peak lamination at 6:14 PM ET, as per Marca. While the Moon will be in the sky till the morning of December 5, the best time to view it would be when the lunar body is at the horizon. That is when the full majesty of the Moon is visible.

The Moonrise for December 4 is expected to be around 15:35 on the East Coast, according to weather.gov. On the Pacific Coast, the Moonrise would occur around 16:22, as per timeanddate.com.

People should be ready to witness the moon close to its brightest and biggest. Viewing it with the naked eye will be a pleasant experience. But you can improve it by having binoculars or a telescope and notice the unique features of the Moon’s surface.

FAQs

What is a Supermoon?

Supermoon is a phenomenon when the Full or New Moon coincides with lunar perigee – the point when the Moon is at or very close to its closest point to the Earth in its orbit.

Why is the Supermoon on December 4 called a ‘Cold Moon’?

In Native American culture, the Full Moon closest to the winter solstice is known as Cold Moon.

What is the best time to view it?

The Moon is best seen when it is at the horizon.