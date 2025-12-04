The Cold Moon in Gemini on December 4 brings a powerful energy shift for these four zodiac signs

As 2025 draws to a close, the universe has one final surprise in store — the Cold Moon in Gemini, which is also the last supermoon of the year. Set to rise on December 4, this powerful lunar event is an invitation to release, reflect, and manifest what you want to carry into the new year. The Cold Moon in Gemini (Getty Images via AFP)

It's important to note that this is the second-to-last supermoon in the current series, with the next one set for January 3, 2026. A supermoon occurs when the Moon is closer to Earth than usual, appearing bigger, brighter, and more luminous. Spiritually, this magnified lunar energy often amplifies emotions, insights, and clarity — making it the perfect time to set intentions or let go of old patterns before stepping into 2026.

What the December supermoon means The Full Moon in Gemini arrives during Sagittarius season, bringing an energy of curiosity, optimism, and fresh perspective. It asks us to make crucial decisions as the year winds down — to evolve or remain where we are. The challenge? Many of us may still feel tied to unfinished business or lingering emotions from the past few months.

The signs that will feel it the most For people born with planets or angles in mutable signs, respectively Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces, this time is especially pertinent. If you're one of these signs, you are more likely to access a whole new level of understanding that will allow you to shift your perspective. You will also have an opportunity to gain new insights into the meaning of recent events, as well as what to expect from your future if you set intentions. The Gemini supermoon helps cut through that haze, encouraging honesty, communication, and a renewed outlook.

Under this full moon, you are encouraged to ask questions and explore ideas. This period invites playfulness, flexibility and letting go of rigid beliefs so you can look at yourself and your surroundings with an open mind and clearer vision

Clarity returns as Mercury moves direct Adding to the cosmic momentum, Mercury, Gemini’s ruling planet, has just gone direct after a long time in retrograde, bringing a sense of relief after weeks of confusion and miscommunication. This is a time when you can consciously make choices that are in alignment with your true path, based on a deep knowing that is slowly coming to the surface

The supermoon’s energy may be intense, but it’s also deeply empowering. It nudges us to trust our intuition and pay attention to what feels aligned. In essence, the Cold Moon in Gemini is your cue to close the year with clarity and courage. Whether you’re a mutable sign or not, this is a moment to listen to your inner voice and trust your gut.