Lauma Loomer calls Candace Owens ‘malicious liar’ over doxxing claims, ‘You will be held accountable in court’

Lauma Loomer has hit back at Candace Owens after she accused the Trump ally of doxxing her personal car. Loomer called Owens a “pathological liar” and asked for accountability.

Lauma Loomer calls Candace Owens ‘malicious liar’ over doxxing claims(@CandaceOwensPod/X, @LauraLoomer/X)

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“For clarity, my family absolutely does NOT own 1 million dollar in cars, nor do we own a black TRX pick-up truck. This is categorically false,” Owens wrote on X. “Nonetheless, Laura Loomer just accurately doxxed my personal car, (a new range rover my husband bought me for my birthday after 7 years of marriage), as well as our family car that we use to drive the kids in.”

“We just received a tip that she is allegedly pulling personal informationvia her soon to be husband,” Owens added, claiming that Loomer’s husband goes by “Jake” at work and “is the IT guy for Tameron Auto (owned by Cannon) in Pensacola, FL.”

Read More | Laura Loomer vs. Marjorie Taylor Greene: Shocking MAGA war breaks out over 2023 Ye24.com purchase

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{{^usCountry}} Owens accused Loomer of “using her fiancé to hack user data with the express goal of stalking her adversaries,” and noted that it is a crime.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Owens accused Loomer of “using her fiancé to hack user data with the express goal of stalking her adversaries,” and noted that it is a crime.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} ‘You are a pathological liar’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ‘You are a pathological liar’ {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Loomer hit back at Owens, accusing her of lying and noting that information on her cars is publicly available. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Loomer hit back at Owens, accusing her of lying and noting that information on her cars is publicly available. {{/usCountry}}

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“Candace, you are a pathological liar. Your information regarding your cars is publicly available online through your trust and your husband’s own arrest record. The VIN number publicly traces to all other vehicles that you own. You and your husband’s degeneracy is all publicly available and all of the information that I have posted about you is PUBLICLY AVAILABLE!” Loomer wrote.

“And yes, your husband did own a black TRX Truck. Here’s a Google Satellite image of the truck in your driveway. You are lying because you don’t want people knowing your husband got a DUI while he was a green card holder. And just know that defaming me may be one thing, but when you defame companies and private citizens, you will be held accountable in court. And when that happens, everything you want hidden will come to light. So you better make sure that when you make a claim you are able to back it up because you are a full fledged liar and you clearly had your husband’s records scrubbed and multiple people in Tennessee are aware of it. It’s likely because you were worried about his immigration,” Loomer continued.

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She added, “And since you love lying and saying you don’t own a black TRX, here’s the screenshot of all the cars you own that trace to your personal home residence from a PUBLICLY AVAILABLE WEBSITE.”

Loomer noted that Owens’ husband’s truck, which he once allegedly drove drunk, “was photographed by Google in 2022 in your driveway in Nashville, Tennessee.” She shared what she claimed is a photo of all the cars registered to Owens’ home.

Read More | Laura Loomer calls Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘evil, parasitic woman,’ says she is 'enjoying MTG’s misery'

“You are a malicious liar and you will be held accountable in court,” wrote Loomer.

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Owens responded to Loomer’s post, writing, “Oops! Looks like you got so triggered that you accidentally proved that I never had you blocked, SAW-face. And his employment has already been contacted. Like I said, he was ratted out by someone in his circle. Shouldn’t have posted the family car that my kids drive in.”

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Loomer hit back again, saying, “Candace, you may be having serious mental delusions. The information is all publicly available. It’s all online and traces back to the Vin number on your husband’s DUI arrest report. Does your husband drive drunk with your kids in the car? Lie all you want. You’ll be sued and forced to prove your accusations in court, and you won’t be able to, because you are a liar."

In a separate post, Loomer accused Owens of exposing herself as a “grifter.”

“Not only did Candace Owens deliberately distort the facts today regarding the TRX truck that her husband crashed while driving drunk on a green card, but she exposed herself as a grifter,” Loomer wrote. “Her husband reportedly manages her show. So if he just bought her a new $200,000 Range Rover for her birthday, why does she need average Amercians to donate to her legal fund and buy her self centered merch? $200,0000 is 4 times the salary of the average American in Middle America.”

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She added, “Candace is a cult leader. She has people so brainwashed. It’s insane. She lives a life of extreme gaudiness and she cries poverty on her show when it comes to legal fees.$200,000 would pay for great lawyers. Sell your new Range Rover Candy. We all know you have 4 more cars in the driveway…Collectively worth $1 million.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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