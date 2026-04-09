Laura Loomer calls Trump's Iran ceasefire a 'mistake,' says 'expected to finally wipe out entire civilization'

Far-right activist Laura Loomer has come out strongly against the two-week ceasefire deal between the United States and Iran, calling it a mistake and warning that the Iranian regime cannot be trusted.

What is Laura Loomer's reaction?

Laura Loomer criticizes Trump’s Iran ceasefire, calls it a failure.(AP)

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Loomer was blunt in her opposition. She wrote: "I cannot cheer for this two-week ceasefire with the Iranian regime. We woke up yesterday expecting to finally wipe out an entire civilization of Islamic jihadists, but instead, they have been given more time to recalibrate."

While stopping short of criticizing Trump directly, she directed her frustration at those around him, saying: "President Trump is a geopolitical genius, but members of his administration must wake up and realize you can never trust them."

She also pushed back against the idea that the war was hurting Republican chances in the midterms, arguing the real problem lies elsewhere. She wrote: “We are not going to lose the midterms because President Trump wants to drop bombs on our enemies, we are going to lose the midterms because spineless GOP officials refuse to codify his agenda and allow him to do what needs to be done.”

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{{^usCountry}} In a separate post, she added: "The negotiation is a negative for our country. We didn't really get anything out of it and the terrorists in Iran are celebrating. I don't know why people are acting like this is a win." She also took aim at those using the ceasefire to attack Trump, writing: "The Muslims, Woke Reich and Trump haters are using this 'negotiation' to attack President Trump while they praise Allies of Tucker Carlson and call for the 25th Amendment to be used against President Trump." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a separate post, she added: "The negotiation is a negative for our country. We didn't really get anything out of it and the terrorists in Iran are celebrating. I don't know why people are acting like this is a win." She also took aim at those using the ceasefire to attack Trump, writing: "The Muslims, Woke Reich and Trump haters are using this 'negotiation' to attack President Trump while they praise Allies of Tucker Carlson and call for the 25th Amendment to be used against President Trump." {{/usCountry}}

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Loomer was equally dismissive of any optimism around the deal lasting, stating that, “The ceasefire will fail. And Trump will be proven right about how this regime needs to be wiped out. It has already failed. The negotiation has been a failure so those who are celebrating while undermining Trump are misguided. This isn't anything to write home about.”

Also Read: Trump flags reports over US-Iran ceasefire deal, says talks to be behind closed doors

What the ceasefire deal involves?

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The ceasefire was agreed on Tuesday just about an hour before Donald Trump’s deadline to increase attacks on Iran was about to end. As part of the deal, Iran agreed to temporarily reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The White House also said that Israel had agreed to the ceasefire. Trump said he was pausing plans to increase attacks and added that Iran had given a 10-point proposal which was a "workable basis on which to negotiate."

Iran’s conditions in the proposal include lifting all main and secondary sanctions, keeping control over the Strait of Hormuz and the US pulling its military out of the Middle East. The plan also calls for stopping attacks on Iran and its allies, releasing frozen Iranian money and passing a United Nations Security Council resolution to make the deal legally binding.

Other people criticizing Trump over the deal

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While Loomer criticized the deal for not going far enough, others took the opposite view and condemned Trump's handling of the situation altogether. Congressman Joaquin Castro writing on X: “It is clear that the president has continued to decline and is not fit to lead.”

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer warned that any Republican who did not vote to end the Iran war "owns every consequence of whatever the hell this is."

Criticism also came from within Trump's own party. Austin Scott, a Republican congressman from Georgia and senior member of the House Armed Services Committee, pushed back against Trump's threats, telling the BBC that, "The president's comments are counter-productive, and I do not agree with them."

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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