Laura Loomer shares alleged mugshot, claims it shows Candace Owens' husband George Farmer

Right-wing activist Laura Loomer escalated her public feud with conservative commentator Candace Owens on Tuesday. A few hours ago, Loomer claimed that she is set to release “damning documents” that allegedly expose contradictions in Owens’ public persona.

Laura Loomer and Candace Owens' feud escalates as Loomer revealed George Farmer's mugshot from his alleged DUI in Nashville.(REUTERS/Rebecca Cook, AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)

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The remarks mark the latest development in a growing online clash that has drawn significant attention across political circles. In a series of posts, Loomer suggested that Owens “has a lot to hide,” while also making pointed remarks about wealth and transparency.

The exchange comes amid an already heated back-and-forth between the two figures, which has increasingly turned personal after both political rivals dragged their partners into the most popular X feud.

Read more: Candace Owens vs Laura Loomer heats up over Erika Kirk; several personal jabs made

Loomer drags Owens' husband

Earlier this month, controversy sparked after Loomer posted derogatory remarks against Owens, dragging her children into the feud. In a few hours, the exchange of words escalated to personal territories as both parties referred to each other's relationship.

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{{^usCountry}} Before posting the alleged mugshot of Farmer, Loomer wrote on X, “Those who live in 2 multi-million dollar glass houses hidden in a trust fund shouldn’t throw stones. Candace won’t be able to get out of this one.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Before posting the alleged mugshot of Farmer, Loomer wrote on X, “Those who live in 2 multi-million dollar glass houses hidden in a trust fund shouldn’t throw stones. Candace won’t be able to get out of this one.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The controversy intensified after Loomer claimed on Tuesday to have obtained what she described as a mugshot of Owens’ husband, British businessman George Farmer, allegedly tied to an arrest in Nashville, Tennessee. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The controversy intensified after Loomer claimed on Tuesday to have obtained what she described as a mugshot of Owens’ husband, British businessman George Farmer, allegedly tied to an arrest in Nashville, Tennessee. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She wrote, “Candace, do you want to explain this to your audience? Or should I? Last week you said you had nothing to hide!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She wrote, “Candace, do you want to explain this to your audience? Or should I? Last week you said you had nothing to hide!” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Loomer publicly questioned Owens about the alleged incident and hinted at additional undisclosed events, stating that there may be “multiple incidents” beyond what has been publicly acknowledged. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Loomer publicly questioned Owens about the alleged incident and hinted at additional undisclosed events, stating that there may be “multiple incidents” beyond what has been publicly acknowledged. {{/usCountry}}

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A user on X commented, “Wait, I thought she [Candace Owens] said there was a minor fender bender in a parking lot???”

Loomer replied, “Yeah… she also said the police weren’t called. That is a lie. But, what if I told you there are multiple incidents? Not just one…”

George Farmer, a British national and former CEO of Parler, has largely remained outside the spotlight of US political controversies despite his association with Owens. The resurfacing of his name in the current dispute has added a new dimension to the ongoing feud.

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Read more: Who is Andrew Simpson?Laura Loomer's husband's name-dropped in row with Candace Owens

Loomer has previously claimed that George Farmer has criminal records

Loomerclaimed to have received a report through her tip line in 2025, claiming that Farmer had been involved in a DUI incident in Tennessee.

Following up on her claim, she allegedly provided arrest documents to support her speculation that he had been seen carrying a gun while strolling alongside a highway. She posted the arrest documents on X earlier this year and wrote, “Hey Candace, is this your husband?”

Owens was quick to deny her claims and wrote, “Hey Laura! No, it’s not. Which is why you cut out the eye color, skin color and hair color.”

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HT.com has not independently verified Loomer’s allegations or the mugshot she shared on Tuesday.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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