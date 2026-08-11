Lauren Boebert’s ‘Beetlejuice’ incident resurfaces after son Tyler’s arrest on child sexual exploitation charges

Republican Representative Lauren Boebert is under fire after her eldest son, Tyler Boebert, was arrested on multiple child exploitation charges in Colorado.

As Lauren Boebert responds to her son Tyler Boebert’s latest arrest, attention has shifted back to her own 2023 removal from a performance of Beetlejuice. (REUTERS/Eric Lee)

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As the news of the arrest spread this week, social media users began revisiting the congresswoman's own 2023 controversy. Lauren was escorted out of a performance of Beetlejuice at Denver's Buell Theatre following complaints of disruptive behavior.

Tyler Boebert, 21, was arrested Sunday by the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office in New Castle, Colorado. According to court records cited by multiple media outlets, he faces three felony counts of sexual exploitation of a child, including inducing or enticing a child, possession with intent, and exploitation of video.

He also faces two misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. His next court appearance is scheduled for August 19.

Also read: Lauren Boebert snaps at reporter over Thomas Massie affair allegation; 'F--- you, first of all'

2023 'Beetlejuice' controversy returns to spotlight

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{{^usCountry}} As Tyler's arrest dominated headlines, many social media users revisited Lauren Boebert's widely publicized removal from Denver's Buell Theatre during a performance of Beetlejuice in September 2023. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As Tyler's arrest dominated headlines, many social media users revisited Lauren Boebert's widely publicized removal from Denver's Buell Theatre during a performance of Beetlejuice in September 2023. {{/usCountry}}

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According to an incident report from Denver Arts & Venues, theater staff received multiple complaints alleging that Lauren and her companion were vaping, singing loudly, recording portions of the performance and causing repeated disruptions.

Ushers asked the pair to leave after complaints continued during the second act.

The report said one usher claimed Lauren and her companion initially refused to leave and challenged staff to call police. Another staff member alleged Lauren later remarked, "Do you know who I am?" and said she would contact the mayor.

Lauren's campaign manager disputed parts of the report, denying she vaped during the performance. He acknowledged she had been escorted from the theater and said she was unaware photographs were prohibited.

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The surveillance video shared publicly by the theater appeared to show Lauren and her companion vaping and caressing each other.

Lauren later addressed the incident herself on X, formerly Twitter.

"It's true, I did thoroughly enjoy the AMAZING Beetlejuice at the Buell Theatre, and I plead guilty to laughing and singing too loud!" she wrote.

A user on X shared the surveillance video in the wake of Tyler's arrest and wrote, “Remember when Lauren Boebert was caught in the movie theater and got kicked out.”

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Another user referenced the play and wrote, “@laurenboebert Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice. I see you taught your son well.”

Also read: Lauren Boebert responds to Trump's Truth Social post as POTUS withdraws endorsement over Massie campaign; ‘knew risks’

Tyler Boebert faces latest criminal case

The Garfield County Sheriff's Office confirmed Tyler Boebert was arrested on Sunday and released the same day after posting a $10,000 bond. Authorities have not publicly disclosed additional details about the allegations beyond the charges listed in court filings.

Court records reportedly state that the alleged offenses began in January 2024, when Tyler was 18 years old.

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Responding to the arrest, Lauren issued a brief statement to The Independent. “I love my son. We take these allegations very seriously and pray for everyone affected during this challenging time.”

Tyler is the oldest of the congresswoman's four sons with her former husband, Jayson Boebert.

The latest arrest follows previous legal troubles Tyler faced. According to The Independent, in July 2025, Windsor Police cited him on a misdemeanor child abuse charge after his young son reportedly wandered away from the family home. At the time, Lauren described the incident as a “miscommunication” during supervision of a kid in the family and stressed there were no injuries.

In February 2026, Tyler faced another misdemeanor child abuse charge involving his toddler. Lauren said then that her grandson left the house while Tyler was watching him at her residence when she was not at home.

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"There’s no excuse," she said following the second incident. She added that the child was safely recovered and authorities treated the matter as a precaution.