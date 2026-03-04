Lauren Sanchez net worth: A look at her $39 million fortune amid upcoming Met Gala moment

Lauren Sanchez who is now also known as Lauren Sanchez Bezos recently appeared on the Today show where she spoke about her new book, her Venice wedding to Jeff Bezos and her upcoming role at the Met Gala. Lauren Sanchez Bezos net worth (REUTERS)

"It has been such a fun and meaningful experience," she said excitedly.

"When Anna called me and said, 'Do you want to co-chair and also be the sponsor of the Met?' I was so honored."

She also explained that the event’s theme is personal to her. "And then she told me the theme: fashion is art. and these designers are true artists," she said.

"Elsa Schiaparelli was best friends with Salvador Dali. And Salvador Dali, his medium was a canvas, and hers was clothing," she said, comparing the two talented artists. “It's gonna be incredible to see what everyone wears and to be able to honor all of these designers. I cannot wait.”

The interview sparked fresh curiosity about her career and her net worth.

Lauren Sanchez’s net worth Despite being married to one of the world’s richest men, Lauren has built substantial wealth independently. She has an estimated net worth of £30 million ($39.95 million), according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Her earnings are believed to come from her television career, her aerial production company, book sales and public speaking engagements. She and Jeff Bezos also share an extensive property portfolio which included a $165 million estate in Beverly Hills, a $78 million retreat in Hawaii and a $23 million mansion in Washington.

Over the years, she worked on several television programs including Good Day LA, Fox 11 News At Ten and the entertainment show Extra. She also presented Fox Sports News Primetime on Fox Sports Network, earning an Emmy nomination.

In 2005, she became the original host of Fox’s dancing competition ‘So You Think You Can Dance’. Beyond TV, she co-founded Pursuit Productions with Dan Friedkin to develop films and documentaries.

In 2016, she fulfilled her dream of becoming a pilot, launching Black Ops Aviation, the first female-owned aerial film and production company which worked on projects including Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk and Miss Bala.

In 2024, she published her children’s book The Fly Who Flew To Space which is inspired by her own struggles with dyslexia.

Continuing her journey as an author Sanchez Bezos is also continuing her work as a children’s author. As she is currently promoting her new book named ‘The Fly Who Flew Under the Sea’ which will be released in English and Spanish.

In an interview with HOLA!, she spoke about her passion for children’s books and their importance in family life.

"Children's books are where wonder starts," she said.

"I care deeply about encouraging parents to sit down and read with their children. There is real research showing that shared reading strengthens attachment and increases oxytocin, the hormone tied to trust and bonding. Ten minutes with a book is not just story time, it is child feeling safe and seen. If I can help create more of those moments in families, that is so incredibly meaningful."