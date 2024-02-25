Libs of TikTok creator Chaya Raichik and WaPo's Taylor Lorenz's row explained

Libs of TikTok creator Chaya Raichik clashed with Washington Post columnist Taylor Lorenz in a scathing interview released Saturday. The owner of the famous X, formerly Twitter account, argued with the journalist over topics ranging from transgenderism, book bans in schools, and death threats, among others. In an attempt to seemingly mock Lorenz, Raichik donned a T-shirt with a picture of the former making a gagging face. Libs of TikTok creator and WaPo columnist clash in scathing interview(X, formerly Twitter)

Taylor Lorenz and Chaya Raichik clash in scathing interview

Throughout the outdoor interview in Los Angeles, Raichik upheld her belief in transgenderism being “based on lies.” Lorenz asked, “I know you have a very conservative fan base In the comments, you’ll see a lot of commentary about sort of the great replacement theory. What are your thoughts on that?”

Raichik rebutted with, “What are your thoughts on the comments on your posts telling me to kill myself?” The WaPo columnist affirmed that she thought those comments were “horrible” and that she was “obviously against that.” During a debate over immigrants and minority groups, including Jews, Raichik asserted that “not all cultures are equal.”

The Libs of TikTok creator also alleged that many schools promote porn distribution among students. “They’re giving kids porn and telling third graders that they should masturbate,” Raichik said. She further declared that sex education should be eradicated, per Daily Beast.

Taylor Lorenz and Libs of TikTok rift grows on social media

The controversial interview ignited a debate on social media, with Lorenz and Raichik declaring their stances on X, formerly Twitter. The Libs of TikTok creator shared a summary of the interview from her perspective on the platform.

“Just to summarize my interview with Taylor Lorenz: - she’s not at all concerned about our open border and millions of people invading our country…. she’s scared of people knowing her age- she’s still wearing a mask outdoors in 2024,” Raichik wrote.

Meanwhile, Lorenz shared the link to the full interview saying, “One reason I chose to publish the full interview and not just certain comments for my story on the harms Chaya’s rhetoric is causing LGBTQ ppl is bc I *knew* she’d try to chop the footage up as much as she could to push her nonsense. Watch the full interview, it speaks for itself.”