Lindsay Clancy update: GoFundMe comments in focus as supporters blame ex-husband, ‘Investigate Patrick Clancy now!’

The comments on Lindsay Clancy’s GoFundMe have sparked outrage on social media after a mistrial was declared. The fundraiser for her parents has drawn over 35,000 donors and more than $1.2 million toward a $3 million goal after the mistrial.

Defendant Lindsay Clancy and attorney Kevin Reddington listen to Judge William Sullivan declare a mistrial in Clancy's murder trial on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge)

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The Massachusetts mother faces three counts of murder in the killings of her children Cora, 5; Dawson, 3; and Callan, 8 months.

The comments on the GoFundMe range from support for Lindsay Clancy to accusations about her ex-husband, Patrick Clancy.

Amid the trial, a lot of online speculation shifted toward Patrick, with some questioning his role in the events that led to the deaths of the Clancy children on January 24, 2023. Some of the online theories about Patrick concern his whereabouts, the timeline of the events and more, but he is not considered a suspect or charged in the deaths of their three children.

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{{^usCountry}} “INVESTIGATE PATRICK CLANCY NOW!!!” one person commented on the GoFundMe, adding, “Stay strong, Lindsay!!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “INVESTIGATE PATRICK CLANCY NOW!!!” one person commented on the GoFundMe, adding, “Stay strong, Lindsay!!” {{/usCountry}}

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“Your situation has touched and lit in a fire in the hearts of so many women. Please stay strong and safe as you can. The truth always comes to light and so many people can already see it clearly. You have support and love and hope a million times over coming your way. God never said the weapons wouldn't form, he said they wouldn't prosper,” another wrote.

Also Read | Author Nick Adams ends date over intense Lindsay Clancy debate, ‘She looked stunned as I strolled away…’

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“Lindsay, stay strong, you’re a fighter. You’re not weak, you’re strong. What happened doesn’t define you. Those supporting you, we know you love your children. You were overcome by something bigger than you. You will get through this. There is a light. Your sister and your parents will get through this. You’re a really great mother; again what happened to you, was bigger than you. Stay strong! We are behind you! You’re not the person they say you are! You’ve got this Lindsay,” one comment said.

“I am LIVID at the holdout juror. He lied to get on the case and stole Lindsay's acquittal. He should be in jail,” said another.

An X user slammed the comments, writing, “The comments on Lindsay Clancy’s GoFundMe are some of the most disgusting things I’ve seen. People are calling her a “hero” and a “beautiful mom?!” Over a million dollars pouring in. And they’re treating her like the victim. This country has lost its mind!”

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“Evil protecting evil. Evil preys on innocent children,” a user commented on the post, while another said, “We should start a go fund me for her poor ex-husband. He's the one suffering!”

The GoFundMe

The GoFundMe, started by Brandee Mulligan, says, “The Musgrove Family Fund is for the two people who have remained at her side through every step of what followed: her parents, Mike and Paula Musgrove. For more than three years, Mike and Paula have shown up for Lindsay. They have attended her court proceedings and relocated from their Connecticut home to Massachusetts so they can be close to their daughter.”

Also Read | Is Patrick Clancy going to be investigated? What we know amid online theories about Lindsay Clancy's ex-husband

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“Paula is retired. Mike is a photographer. They have spent years absorbing the travel, lodging, and living costs required to remain close to their daughter, drawing down savings they spent a lifetime building. They have not walked away from their daughter, and they have never been unclear about why: they love her,” it adds.

Meanwhile, the judge in Lindsay’s trial declared a mistrial after the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict and remained deadlocked after a week of deliberations.