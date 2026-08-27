Lindsay Clancy: Viral video of Massachusetts mom ‘staring down’ jury sparks buzz, ‘Straight out of a horror movie’

“Lindsay Clancy stares down the jury like she is straight out of a horror movie:,” a user wrote, sharing the video.
“Tell me that's not the face of evil incarnate,” one user commented on the video, while another wrote, “She is demonic”.
Deep Dive
What were the circumstances surrounding Lindsay Clancy's trial for the murder of her children?
Lindsay Clancy is facing three counts of murder for the deaths of her children, who were found fatally injured at their Duxbury home on January 24, 2023. Prosecutors argue that she acted intentionally while her defense claims she was in a psychotic episode.
Why do some people support Lindsay Clancy despite the murder charges?
Many supporters for Lindsay Clancy believe she is innocent, often citing her struggles with mental health, including postpartum psychosis. Additionally, public demonstrations have shown empathy towards her, focusing on the need for mental health support.
How has social media influenced public perception of the Lindsay Clancy case?
Social media has been pivotal in shaping opinions about Lindsay Clancy, with viral videos and comments either condemning her or supporting her. Some users attribute her actions to mental health issues, while others engage in speculative discourse regarding her ex-husband's involvement.
Despite the social media outrage, support has been pouring in for Lindsay, with a GoFundMe started for her family rapidly raising funds. The fundraiser also features several positive messages people have shared for Lindsay.
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Despite the social media outrage, support has been pouring in for Lindsay, with a GoFundMe started for her family rapidly raising funds. The fundraiser also features several positive messages people have shared for Lindsay.
{{/usCountry}}
Recently, a live television debate over the Clancy case turned heated when Democrat strategist and former Obama adviser Laurie Watkins became emotional and stormed off after being confronted over the growing movement of women supporting Lindsay. Meanwhile, hundreds of women wore pink and lined the street outside Plymouth County Courthouse carrying signs that read “She Needed Help”.
According to prosecutors, Lindsay, 35, “acted intentionally, rationally and swiftly” when she fatally strangled her three children at their Duxbury home on January 24, 2023. Her defense attorneys, on the other hand, argued that she is not criminally responsible because she was in the midst of a psychotic episode that stemmed from postpartum mental illness.
Lindsay has pleaded not guilty to the murder charges. If convicted of murder, she faces life in prison without parole. In case she is found not guilty due to a lack of criminal responsibility, she would be committed to a state mental health facility.
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.