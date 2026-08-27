Lindsay Clancy: Viral video of Massachusetts mom ‘staring down’ jury sparks buzz, ‘Straight out of a horror movie’

A courtroom video showing Lindsay Clancy “staring down” the jury during her trial has gone viral on X, with Netizens comparing it to a horror movie scene. The Massachusetts mother is facing three counts of murder in the killings of her children Cora, 5; Dawson, 3; and Callan, 8 months.

Lindsay Clancy listens to the testimony of Dr. Gregory Saathoff during her murder trial in Plymouth Superior Court on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026 in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr /Pool The Patriot Ledg)

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“Lindsay Clancy stares down the jury like she is straight out of a horror movie:,” a user wrote, sharing the video.

“Tell me that's not the face of evil incarnate,” one user commented on the video, while another wrote, “She is demonic”.

Deep Dive What were the circumstances surrounding Lindsay Clancy's trial for the murder of her children? Lindsay Clancy is facing three counts of murder for the deaths of her children, who were found fatally injured at their Duxbury home on January 24, 2023. Prosecutors argue that she acted intentionally while her defense claims she was in a psychotic episode. Why do some people support Lindsay Clancy despite the murder charges? Many supporters for Lindsay Clancy believe she is innocent, often citing her struggles with mental health, including postpartum psychosis. Additionally, public demonstrations have shown empathy towards her, focusing on the need for mental health support. How has social media influenced public perception of the Lindsay Clancy case? Social media has been pivotal in shaping opinions about Lindsay Clancy, with viral videos and comments either condemning her or supporting her. Some users attribute her actions to mental health issues, while others engage in speculative discourse regarding her ex-husband's involvement.

Also Read | Lindsay Clancy supporters blame Patrick Clancy based on Zodiac sign, make bizarre comments: ‘Leos don’t kill their cubs’

“Imagine what her children saw as they breathed their last breath,” wrote a user, while another said, “Creepy as hell”.

“Demon eyes from hell," an X user posted.

Support for Lindsay Clancy

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{{^usCountry}} Despite the social media outrage, support has been pouring in for Lindsay, with a GoFundMe started for her family rapidly raising funds. The fundraiser also features several positive messages people have shared for Lindsay. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite the social media outrage, support has been pouring in for Lindsay, with a GoFundMe started for her family rapidly raising funds. The fundraiser also features several positive messages people have shared for Lindsay. {{/usCountry}}

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Recently, a live television debate over the Clancy case turned heated when Democrat strategist and former Obama adviser Laurie Watkins became emotional and stormed off after being confronted over the growing movement of women supporting Lindsay. Meanwhile, hundreds of women wore pink and lined the street outside Plymouth County Courthouse carrying signs that read “She Needed Help”.

Also Read | Lindsay Clancy neck injury: What is ‘crushed thyroid’? Does it affect speech? Expert explains

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According to prosecutors, Lindsay, 35, “acted intentionally, rationally and swiftly” when she fatally strangled her three children at their Duxbury home on January 24, 2023. Her defense attorneys, on the other hand, argued that she is not criminally responsible because she was in the midst of a psychotic episode that stemmed from postpartum mental illness.

Lindsay has pleaded not guilty to the murder charges. If convicted of murder, she faces life in prison without parole. In case she is found not guilty due to a lack of criminal responsibility, she would be committed to a state mental health facility.