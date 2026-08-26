Lindsay Clancy supporters blame Patrick Clancy based on Zodiac sign, make bizarre comments: ‘Leos don’t kill their cubs’
Screenshots doing the rounds on social media appear to show Lindsay Clancy’s supporters defending her and blaming Patrick Clancy based on their Zodiac signs.
Screenshots doing the rounds on social media appear to show Lindsay Clancy’s supporters defending her based on her Zodiac sign. Supporters believe that Lindsay is innocent because she is a Leo. She was reportedly born on August 11, 1990.
TikTok users defended Lindsay and appeared to accuse her former husband. Patrick Clancy, of being responsible for the children’s deaths.
A screenshot on X shows comments from Lindsay’s supporters on TikTok, one of which reads, “Leo’s don’t kill. Geminis do”.
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“Leo’s don’t kill their cubs. Nope, Not buying it,” wrote another user.
One said, “If he’s a Gemini and she’s a Leo, it was toxic between them. He did it. That’s all I need to know.”
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Another video doing the rounds on X shows a woman explaining why “Patrick did it” based on his Zodiac sign.
Support has been pouring in for Lindsay, with a GoFundMe started for her family rapidly raising funds. The fundraiser also features several positive messages people have shared for Lindsay.
Patrick Clancy rumors and speculations
As the trial proceeded, a lot of online speculation shifted toward Patrick, with some questioning his role in the events that led to the deaths of the Clancy children on January 24, 2023. Some of the online theories about Lindsay’s former husband concern his whereabouts, the timeline of the events and more.
However, there is no indication that Patrick was involved in the crime. He is not considered a suspect or charged in the deaths of their three children.
The Massachusetts mother is facing three counts of murder in the killings of her children Cora, 5; Dawson, 3; and Callan, 8 months.
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According to prosecutors, Lindsay, 35, “acted intentionally, rationally and swiftly” when she fatally strangled her three children at their Duxbury home on January 24, 2023. Her defense attorneys, on the other hand, argued that she is not criminally responsible because she was in the midst of a psychotic episode that stemmed from postpartum mental illness.
Lindsay has pleaded not guilty to the murder charges. If convicted of murder, she faces life in prison without parole. In case she is found not guilty due to a lack of criminal responsibility, she would be committed to a state mental health facility.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More