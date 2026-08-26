Lindsay Clancy supporters blame Patrick Clancy based on Zodiac sign, make bizarre comments: ‘Leos don’t kill their cubs’

A screenshot on X shows comments from Lindsay’s supporters on TikTok, one of which reads, “Leo’s don’t kill. Geminis do”.

TikTok users defended Lindsay and appeared to accuse her former husband. Patrick Clancy , of being responsible for the children’s deaths.

Screenshots doing the rounds on social media appear to show Lindsay Clancy’s supporters defending her based on her Zodiac sign. Supporters believe that Lindsay is innocent because she is a Leo. She was reportedly born on August 11, 1990.

How has Lindsay Clancy's defense addressed her mental health during the trial?

How has Lindsay Clancy's defense addressed her mental health during the trial?

What role has Patrick Clancy played in the online speculation surrounding his family’s tragedy?

What role has Patrick Clancy played in the online speculation surrounding his family’s tragedy?

Why do some supporters believe Lindsay Clancy is innocent based on her Zodiac sign?

Why do some supporters believe Lindsay Clancy is innocent based on her Zodiac sign?

One said, “If he’s a Gemini and she’s a Leo, it was toxic between them. He did it. That’s all I need to know.”

Also Read | Is Patrick Clancy going to be investigated? What we know amid online theories about Lindsay Clancy's ex-husband

Another video doing the rounds on X shows a woman explaining why “Patrick did it” based on his Zodiac sign.

Support has been pouring in for Lindsay, with a GoFundMe started for her family rapidly raising funds. The fundraiser also features several positive messages people have shared for Lindsay.

Patrick Clancy rumors and speculations As the trial proceeded, a lot of online speculation shifted toward Patrick, with some questioning his role in the events that led to the deaths of the Clancy children on January 24, 2023. Some of the online theories about Lindsay’s former husband concern his whereabouts, the timeline of the events and more.

However, there is no indication that Patrick was involved in the crime. He is not considered a suspect or charged in the deaths of their three children.

The Massachusetts mother is facing three counts of murder in the killings of her children Cora, 5; Dawson, 3; and Callan, 8 months.

Also Read | Lindsay Clancy neck injury: What is ‘crushed thyroid’? Does it affect speech? Expert explains

According to prosecutors, Lindsay, 35, “acted intentionally, rationally and swiftly” when she fatally strangled her three children at their Duxbury home on January 24, 2023. Her defense attorneys, on the other hand, argued that she is not criminally responsible because she was in the midst of a psychotic episode that stemmed from postpartum mental illness.

Lindsay has pleaded not guilty to the murder charges. If convicted of murder, she faces life in prison without parole. In case she is found not guilty due to a lack of criminal responsibility, she would be committed to a state mental health facility.