AirPods 5 full specifications: Price, Siri AI, battery life, and everything you need to know

The launch comes alongside Apple's new iPhone 18 series and iOS 27, with AirPods 5 designed to take advantage of Apple Intelligence features and the upcoming Siri AI experience.

The company announced two variants: the standard AirPods 5, priced at $129, and AirPods 5 with Wireless Charging Case, priced at $149. Both models are available for pre-order beginning September 9 in more than 65 countries and regions. Sales begin on September 18.

Apple has expanded its audio lineup with the launch of AirPods 5. With the new introduction, Apple has claimed to introduce the industry's best Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) in an open-ear design.

What enhancements has Apple made to the ANC in AirPods 5 compared to AirPods 4?

What enhancements has Apple made to the ANC in AirPods 5 compared to AirPods 4?

How much do the AirPods 5 cost in different countries?

How much do the AirPods 5 cost in different countries?

What are the key features of the new AirPods 5?

What are the key features of the new AirPods 5?

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Best-in-class ANC and upgraded audio Apple has announced that AirPods 5 deliver up to 50% more noise reduction than AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation. The enhancement results from improved computational audio methods and a revised multiport acoustic architecture.

The earbuds also feature an improved Transparency mode, which allows surrounding voices and sounds to come through more naturally. Adaptive Audio automatically balances ANC and Transparency depending on the environment. Conversation Awareness lowers media volume when users begin speaking.

Apple has also redesigned the internal audio system. They have announced that the new multiport acoustic architecture, along with next-generation Adaptive EQ, produces richer sound. This also enables better detail for a wider range of ear shapes.

Personalized Spatial Audio also receives improvements for a more immersive listening experience.

Also read: Apple iPhone 18 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro: what’s new, price, camera, specs and battery compared

Siri AI, Live Translation and battery improvements AirPods 5 are built to work with Apple Intelligence and the upcoming Siri AI experience in iOS 27. Users can ask Siri to retrieve information from messages, emails or photos without touching their iPhone.

Apple has also introduced Siri Interactions. This will allow users to respond by simply nodding or shaking their heads.

Another headline feature is Live Translation. After selecting languages in the Translate app, users can hear conversations translated directly through the earbuds. The feature can be activated using Siri, the iPhone Action button or by pressing both AirPods stems simultaneously. Apple said that Live Translation will be available across the AirPods lineup on compatible Apple Intelligence devices.

The higher-end AirPods 5 with Wireless Charging Case add volume swipe controls on the stem.

Battery life has also improved. Apple claimed that users can get up to five hours of playback with ANC enabled on a single charge, one hour more than AirPods 4 with ANC. With the Wireless Charging Case, total listening time reaches 22 hours. The case supports USB-C, Qi wireless chargers and Apple Watch chargers.