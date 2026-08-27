Lindsay Clancy: X user claims brother called off wedding after fiancée supported Mass. mom as debate triggers breakups

Several social media users have been claiming that their partners broke up with them after they expressed their support for Lindsay Clancy. The Massachusetts mother is facing three counts of murder in the killings of her children Cora, 5; Dawson, 3; and Callan, 8 months.

Lindsay Clancy listens to testimony during her murder trial in Plymouth Superior Court, on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026 in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr /The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger/Poo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

One X user has claimed that their brother called off his wedding because his fiancée said she supported Lindsay. “My brother whom gets married in 2 weeks sent the entire family + hers a group chat saying he is calling off the wedding because his fiancé said she supported Lindsay Clancy on Friday,” the post reads.

Another screenshot doing the rounds on X shows a Lindsay supporter asking her partner why he would break up with her over an opinion. The man replies saying that her opinion “showed me a fundamental difference in our values” and that what she said “created a doubt in me that I can’t ignore or gamble my future children on.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Deep Dive Why are some people breaking up over differing opinions on Lindsay Clancy's case? Several individuals have reported ending relationships because their partners supported Lindsay Clancy, leading them to question fundamental values and compatibility concerning parenting and moral beliefs. Can someone be fired for expressing support for Lindsay Clancy? Whether someone can be fired for supporting Lindsay Clancy depends on factors like employer policies, jurisdiction, and whether the expression occurred in or outside of work, as free speech rights can vary significantly. What arguments are being made regarding Lindsay Clancy's mental health in her trial? Clancy's defense claims she was not criminally responsible due to experiencing postpartum mental illness, while prosecutors argue she acted intentionally and rationally when she committed the murders.

Read More

Meanwhile, a Reddit user shared a similar story, claiming her boyfriend of four years broke up with her after she expressed her opinion on the Clancy case. “My bf of 4 years baited me into forming an opinion on the Lindsay Clancy case and now we’re no longer together,” the topic reads.

“My bf of 4 years first introduced the case to me about a week ago, asking me my opinion of it. I am incredibly busy, so have not been online enough to even have heard of it. I told him as much. A few days later, he asks again. I tell him, again, I don’t have enough information to form a well-informed opinion. But this time, I offered to hop on the phone and have him tell me the facts as he understands them and that I will formulate a limited opinion based on those facts. That’s what we did, and I gave my opinion that I believe if she is found to have had a mental/psychological impairment, that she should be placed in an institution to receive the help she needs for however long is normal for mentally incapacitated people that commit crimes. He said he needed to think about that,” wrote the woman.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

She added, “A week later, he texts me asking for clarification in my stance. I reiterated what I said. He then went on to say he needs to “mull over” whether he wants to have kids with “someone like me”.”

Support pouring in for Lindsay Clancy

Support has been pouring in for Lindsay, with a GoFundMe started for her family rapidly raising funds. The fundraiser also features several positive messages people have shared for Lindsay.

Recently, a live television debate over the Clancy case turned heated when Democrat strategist and former Obama adviser Laurie Watkins became emotional and stormed off after being confronted over the growing movement of women supporting Lindsay. Meanwhile, hundreds of women wore pink and lined the street outside Plymouth County Courthouse carrying signs that read “She Needed Help”.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Lindsay Clancy supporters blame Patrick Clancy based on Zodiac sign, make bizarre comments: ‘Leos don’t kill their cubs’

According to prosecutors, Lindsay, 35, “acted intentionally, rationally and swiftly” when she fatally strangled her three children at their Duxbury home on January 24, 2023. Her defense attorneys, on the other hand, argued that she is not criminally responsible because she was in the midst of a psychotic episode that stemmed from postpartum mental illness.

Lindsay has pleaded not guilty to the murder charges. If convicted of murder, she faces life in prison without parole. In case she is found not guilty due to a lack of criminal responsibility, she would be committed to a state mental health facility.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}