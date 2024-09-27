'Living Nostradamus' gives chilling prediction about US and China: ‘The worst is yet to come’

Living Nostradamus, who foresaw the April Microsoft outage and coronavirus pandemic, has now issued chilling prediction about a potential conflict between the US and China. Athos Salomé, who is from Brazil, dubbed as “psychic” for his various precise predictions, including billionaire Elon Musk's Twitter purchase and the passing of Queen Elizabeth.(Instagram/Athos Salome)

He has earlier stated that “the worst is yet to come” as the world is on the verge of WWIII due to the escalating tensions throughout the globe.

Living Nostradamus Athos Salomé warns against two key events

Speaking to Daily Mail Femail, Salomé made an equally alarming prediction, suggesting that there may be an impending conflict between the United States and China. He suggested that “two significant events” may trigger an escalation of hostilities.

According to him, the South China Sea can become “volatile” due to territorial disputes and military presence in the region.

Moreover, a significant cyberattack that could compromise country's national security and unintentionally “trigger a war”.

Calling such concerns “real”, Salomé warned of a more subtle danger, citing China's growing market and its enhancing ties with Russia.

He declared that this coalition, which was developed out of a shared anti-Western imperialist mindset and a deep-seated self-interest, has the power to escalate regional strife into a global war.

Living Nostradamus says ‘nothing could stop’ major incident in South China Sea

While China views American military forces and collaborations as challenges to its domination, Salomé noted the major focus of the current conflict is the struggle between the two countries, which is being masked by America's attempts to maintain its control in the Indo-Pacific region.

He went on to say that China's actions in the South China Sea, where it has converted disputed islands into military sites and raised tensions among neighbours, have exacerbated this competition.

“Thus, the case of Asia could be considered as one vivid example of how regional conflicts may affect the entire world,” he added.

Salomé, who prophesied “three days of darkness” in 2024, claimed that nothing could stop a major incident in the South China Sea or a highly skilled cyberattack that would shock the world.