Long Beach: Shooting reported near Marathon Burger event; videos emerge from the scene
Shooting reported at a Marathon Burger opening on Pine Ave in Long Beach; videos show heavy response; reports cite celebrity presence incl. Nipsey Hussle.
A shooting is being reported at the Marathon Burger event Long Beach, California on Sunday afternoon.
The incident reportedly took place on Pine Avenue where Marathon Burger was inaugurating its newest location in California in the presence of celebrities like Nipsey Hussle and Snoop Dogg and his son, Cordell Broadus.
Purported videos from the scene of the shooting surfaced on social media which showed a massive emergency response.
Here's a video:
Authorities are yet to confirm the details of the incident. It is unclear how many were injured, even though videos showed people being carried into medical vans on stretchers.
Long Beach is a coastal city in Southern California, located in Los Angeles County, just south of Los Angeles and north of Orange County.
This is a breaking news.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has over four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports and major breaking news. He has previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, and context. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, and sports.Read More