Long Branch, NJ shooting reports: Witnesses say shots fired in Pier Village

Witnesses are reporting a possible shooting incident in Long Branch, New Jersey, on Thursday night. According to unconfirmed reports circulating on social media, gunshots were allegedly fired at McLoone's Pier House restaurant, located in the popular Pier Village area. Witnesses are reporting possible shooting incident in Long Branch, New Jersey.(UnSplash)

Authorities have not yet confirmed the incident, and no official details about injuries or suspects have been released.

One witness wrote on Facebook, “Long Branch NJ. Shots fired on the beach at MCloones restaurant as Tim McCloones band played. Reports of 1 dead.”

Another wrote, “Anyone got info on who was shot and killed at pier village in long branch nj just now???”