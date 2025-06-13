Search Search
Friday, Jun 13, 2025
Long Branch, NJ shooting reports: Witnesses say shots fired in Pier Village

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Jun 13, 2025 07:43 AM IST

Witnesses are reporting possible shooting incident in Long Branch, New Jersey. Gunshots were allegedly fired at McLoone's Pier House restaurant in Pier Village.

Witnesses are reporting a possible shooting incident in Long Branch, New Jersey, on Thursday night. According to unconfirmed reports circulating on social media, gunshots were allegedly fired at McLoone's Pier House restaurant, located in the popular Pier Village area.

Witnesses are reporting possible shooting incident in Long Branch, New Jersey.(UnSplash)
Witnesses are reporting possible shooting incident in Long Branch, New Jersey.(UnSplash)

Authorities have not yet confirmed the incident, and no official details about injuries or suspects have been released.

One witness wrote on Facebook, “Long Branch NJ. Shots fired on the beach at MCloones restaurant as Tim McCloones band played. Reports of 1 dead.”

Another wrote, “Anyone got info on who was shot and killed at pier village in long branch nj just now???”

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Friday, June 13, 2025
