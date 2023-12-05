Long Weekends 2024: The complete list of Long Weekends in 2024
2024 is knocking at the door! With only one month to go, we need to gear up to set resolutions and make plans for our travel, health, career, personal life and more.
However, if travelling is something you have elaborate plans for in 2024, we've got your back. We have compiled a list of all the upcoming long weekends in 2024 so that you can sit back and easily plan your holidays and travels. Scroll through to see the list.
The Complete Long Weekends List of 2024
Long Weekend in January 2024
1) Saturday, December 30
Sunday, December 31
Monday, January 1: New Year's Day
Optional -- Tuesday, January 2 (Take the day off)
2) Saturday, January 13
Sunday, January 14
Monday, January 15: M L King Day
Long Weekend in February 2024
1) Saturday, February 17
Sunday, February 18
Monday, February 19: Presidents' Day
Optional -- Tuesday, February 20 (Take the day off)
Long Weekend in March 2024
1) Friday, March 29: Good Friday
Saturday, March 30
Sunday, March 31
Long Weekend in April 2024
Sorry, but there are none! You've got to persevere through the month to enjoy the long weekend in May.
Long Weekend May 2024
1) Saturday, May 25
Sunday, May 26
Monday, May 27: Memorial Day
Long Weekend in June 2024
It seems June will also dull us with all the work and no play. But if not long weekends, we can always enjoy the short ones, right?
Long Weekend in July 2024
1) Thursday, July 4: Independence Day
Friday, July 5 (Take the day off)
Saturday, July 6
Sunday, July 7
Long Weekend in August 2024
1) Saturday, August 31
Sunday, September 1
Monday, September 2: Labor Day
Long Weekend in September 2024
September is also not ready to offer any relief with long weekends in 2024.
Long Weekend in October 2024
1) Saturday, October 12
Sunday, October 13
Monday, October 14: Columbus Day
Long Weekend in November 2024
1) Saturday, November 9
Sunday, November 10
Monday, November 11: Veterans Day
2) Thursday, November 28: Thanksgiving Day
Friday, November 29 (Take the day off)
Saturday, November 30