Long Weekends 2024: The complete list of Long Weekends in 2024

2024 is knocking at the door! With only one month to go, we need to gear up to set resolutions and make plans for our travel, health, career, personal life and more. We have compiled a list of all the upcoming long weekends in 2024 so that you can sit back and easily plan your holidays and travels.(Pixabay)

However, if travelling is something you have elaborate plans for in 2024, we've got your back. We have compiled a list of all the upcoming long weekends in 2024 so that you can sit back and easily plan your holidays and travels. Scroll through to see the list.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The Complete Long Weekends List of 2024

Long Weekend in January 2024

1) Saturday, December 30

Sunday, December 31

Monday, January 1: New Year's Day

Optional -- Tuesday, January 2 (Take the day off)

2) Saturday, January 13

Sunday, January 14

Monday, January 15: M L King Day

Long Weekend in February 2024

1) Saturday, February 17

Sunday, February 18

Monday, February 19: Presidents' Day

Optional -- Tuesday, February 20 (Take the day off)

Long Weekend in March 2024

1) Friday, March 29: Good Friday

Saturday, March 30

Sunday, March 31

Long Weekend in April 2024

Sorry, but there are none! You've got to persevere through the month to enjoy the long weekend in May.

Long Weekend May 2024

1) Saturday, May 25

Sunday, May 26

Monday, May 27: Memorial Day

Long Weekend in June 2024

It seems June will also dull us with all the work and no play. But if not long weekends, we can always enjoy the short ones, right?

Long Weekend in July 2024

1) Thursday, July 4: Independence Day

Friday, July 5 (Take the day off)

Saturday, July 6

Sunday, July 7

Long Weekend in August 2024

1) Saturday, August 31

Sunday, September 1

Monday, September 2: Labor Day

Long Weekend in September 2024

September is also not ready to offer any relief with long weekends in 2024.

Long Weekend in October 2024

1) Saturday, October 12

Sunday, October 13

Monday, October 14: Columbus Day

Long Weekend in November 2024

1) Saturday, November 9

Sunday, November 10

Monday, November 11: Veterans Day

2) Thursday, November 28: Thanksgiving Day

Friday, November 29 (Take the day off)

Saturday, November 30