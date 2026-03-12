Lord Sear cause of death: What happened to Shade 45 DJ, Steve Watson? Details
DJ and radio host Lord Sear, born Steve Watson, has died at 54. A post on his social media confirmed the Harlem-born voice actor’s death; cause not disclosed.
Lord Sear, whose real name was Steve Watson: the Harlem-born iconic DJ, radio host and voice actor from New York City, has passed away, an update on his social media page confirmed. The update did not mention the cause of Watson's death. He was 54.
“It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Lord Sear” the update read. “He was more than a voice on the radio — he was a force, a friend, and family to so many of us.”
Lord Sear is best known for his most recent role of hosting The All Out Show” on Sirius Satellite Radio's Shade 45 channel. He gained prominence as a DJ and radio personality known for his deep knowledge of 90s and 2000s hip‑hop culture.
He also was famously one of the voices in the Game FM in Rockstar Games' “Grand Theft Auto III” alongside Stretch Armstrong.
He also hosted 'The Lord Sear Special' - a talk‑and‑music program on the platform SoundCloud.
Tributes Pour In For DJ Lord Sear
The hip hop community, especially in New York City, showed a huge outpouring of grief on the death of Lord Sear.
Peruvian American rapper Immortal Technique commented underneath the post, writing: "Love you and miss you brother."
“RIP Lord Sear. When we lose someone, I try my best to articulate how special they were. not just to me, but to the culture. but I loved Sear so much that I’m at a loss for words. in the literal sense. I’ll try again later and hopefully my mind will be a bit more clear,” one fan wrote on X.
“Rest in peace, Lord Sear. Your legacy will not be forgotten. 🙏,” wrote another.
“Just posted this the other day - RIP Lord Sear 😢,” wrote a fan. sharing a old post they made about the deceased DJ.
“Nah not my buddy Lord Sear man we used to bar hop in NYC talkin back in the day about Hip Hop and getting hammered.. he had a deep knowledge of West Coast Hip Hop too.. 🙏🏾 🕊️,” remembered one.
Notably, Sear was also known for his close personal relationship with rapper, Eminem.
