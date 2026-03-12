Lord Sear: Net worth, family in focus as beloved DJ dies at 54; Shade 45 makes big move

DJ Lord Sear or Steve Watson died at 54 and Sirius XM Shade 45 made a big announcement in his honor. Lord Sear died at the age of 54. (Facebook/Fat Beats)

A statement about his passing was released on social media. “It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Lord Sear. He was more than a voice on the radio — he was a force, a friend, and family to so many of us.”

“Lord Sear’s legacy in hip hop runs deep. A proud member of the CM family, he first made his mark as part of the hip hop group Kurious, before going on to the legendary Stretch and Bobbito show, touring the world on Eminem’s Anger Management Tour, and spending over 20 years as a cornerstone of the Shade 45 family — he helped shape the culture at every level,” it added.

The statement then outlined the gesture from Sirius XM Shade 45 to honor his memory. “In his honor, please tune in tomorrow from 12–4pmET/9am-1pmPT on Sirius XM Shade 45, where friends will come together during his slot to share memories and celebrate the incredible life he lived. 888 SHADE 45. Rest easy, Lord Sear. The culture will never forget you.”

As the hip-hop community mourns Lord Sear, his net worth and family have come into focus.

Lord Sear: Net worth and family Lord Sear's net worth is not a matter of public record. An unconfirmed report from 2023 estimated it to be around $700,000. Meanwhile, a 2024 report claimed it was around $2 million. Thus, one might expect it to have been north of that by 2026.

Lord Sear made most of his money as a DJ, though he also voiced himself in Grand Theft Auto III. As per Glassdoor, a Sirius XM DJ makes around $50,000 and $94,000 per year. However, as detailed, Lord Sear had other sources of income.

Watson was reportedly very private about his family life, so details about his parents are not known. He was born on July 7, 1971, in New York City. He's worked with notable names like Beastie Boys, MF Doom, and Big Pun.

Further, not much is known about Lord Sear's relationships either. There's no report of him being married. However, an old post shared by him indicates he was engaged.

“Thinking about my beautiful fiancé every day I had to put this up here listen to the lyrics and understand what’s going on,” he had written. In another post, Lord Sear wrote “Love My Queen So Much Ya Heard, Follow Her Right Now.”

He tagged the profile of one Mona Giamanco. However, there's no reports indicating the two were married.