Oliver ‘Power’ Grant cause of death: What happened to the Wu-Tang Clan founder? Details emerge
Oliver Grant, known as Power, founder of Wu-Tang Clan, died Feb 23 at 52. His death announced by group member, Method Man. The cause unknown, as of now.
Oliver Grant, hip hop entrepreneur who was better known as 'Power,' passed away on Monday, February 23. Grant was known as the founder of Wu-Tang Clan- a pioneering hip hop group founded in New York City in the 1990s. Power was 52 years old.
His death was announced on social media by Wu-Tang Clan member, Method Man, whose real name is Clifford Smith Jr. As of now, the cause of Oliver 'Power' Grant's death was not revealed. A statement from his family is also pending.
"Paradise my Brother safe Travels!! 💔💔🤬 #pookie #power Bruh I am not ok .. 🌧️," Method Man wrote on Instagram and shared a photo of himself with Power.
Here's the post:
Born on November 3, 1973, Oliver 'Power' Grant grew up in New York City's Staten Island neighborhood. He and the other members of the Wu-Tang Clan group were from the Park Hill projects in Staten Island. He was not an artist and his role with Wu-Tang Clan mostly entailed commercial responsibilities. He later branched out to fashion, founding the Wu Wear hip hop streetwear brand.
This story is being updated.
