Oliver ‘Power’ Grant cause of death: What happened to the Wu-Tang Clan founder? Details emerge

Oliver Grant, hip hop entrepreneur who was better known as 'Power,' passed away on Monday, February 23. Grant was known as the founder of Wu-Tang Clan- a pioneering hip hop group founded in New York City in the 1990s. Power was 52 years old. Oliver 'Power' Grant was the founder of Wu-Tang Clan. (@LadePlatinum and @okayplayer on X)

His death was announced on social media by Wu-Tang Clan member, Method Man, whose real name is Clifford Smith Jr. As of now, the cause of Oliver 'Power' Grant's death was not revealed. A statement from his family is also pending.

"Paradise my Brother safe Travels!! 💔💔🤬 #pookie #power Bruh I am not ok .. 🌧️," Method Man wrote on Instagram and shared a photo of himself with Power.

Here's the post: